ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons: Millennials and NBA2K drive return of the teal

By Aaron Kellerstrass
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pistonpowered.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pistons Trade Sends Julius Randle To Detroit

The New York Knicks, on paper, had a much better 2021-22 NBA season than the Detroit Pistons. In practice, expectations set a bar for how we measure a team’s success. The Knicks had made a playoff appearance in 2020-21. They were hoping to replicate that success n 2021-22. With that in mind, their 37-win season was quite a disappointment.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy