ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County

By Brhett Vickery
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
kenosha.com

Inaugural Back to School Bash to take place Thursday at Lake Andrea

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A fitting partnership between two local organizations committed to helping local foster and adoptive families is delivering the inaugural...
KENOSHA, WI
Adrian Holman

2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7

The McHenry County Fair Association will be holding the 74th annual McHenry County Fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from Tuesday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 7th. You will be able to have so much fun this week because the McHenry County Fair is where farm and families meet.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS Foundation: Back-to-School Supply Drive launched

MILWAUKEE - The seventh annual No Empty Backpacks School Supplies Drive launched Wednesday, Aug. 3 and runs through Sept. 16. The MPS Foundation and its partners are setting out to raise $50,000 to assist with back-to-school expenses. MPS Foundation works directly with Milwaukee Public Schools to ensure that supplies get...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown library Pride display emails prompt possible policy change

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - The Germantown Community Library has received dozens of emails about its Pride display, and the board is considering changing the policies. In a statement, the director of the Germantown library said the library strives to be a place where everyone is welcome, but some people think not everyone should have access to the display case.
GERMANTOWN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Bristol, WI
Kenosha County, WI
Government
County
Kenosha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Kenosha County, WI
Society
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time

Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Habitat White Rock Avenue duplexes under construction

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County is constructing three duplexes on White Rock Avenue – a street already dotted with Habitat homes. Families have to work to own a Habitat for Humanity home. Each adult must put in 200 hours of sweat equity. In Waukesha's White Rock Avenue neighborhood, more than a dozen homeowners and counting have done just that to earn their house keys.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunflowers#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Raspberries#Strawberry
CBS 58

Burlington teacher who attended Jan. 6 riot resigns

BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington teacher has resigned from the district 18 months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Last summer, Jeff Taff faced scrutiny for discussing his extreme political views with students. The district placed him on administrative leave after learning Taff traveled...
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dive search in Lake Michigan near Summerfest, efforts resume Wednesday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire officials responded to the area near Clybourn and Harbor Drive near the Summerfest grounds Tuesday, Aug. 2 for a report of a person missing in the water. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. Officials say several individuals jumped in the water to swim; however, one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed

These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wlip.com

Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ozaukee County Fair kicks off Wednesday

Since 1859, the Ozaukee County Fair has been offering residents and visitors live music, truck & tractor pulls, a full midway, fireworks, demolition derbies, horse shows, contests, 4-H and livestock exhibitions & judging, kids entertainment and more! FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a look.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County THC vape ring convict arrested on drug charges

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Jacob Huffhines, convicted in connection with a THC vape ring in Kenosha County in 2019, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Mount Pleasant on drug charges. Huffhines, 26, of Salem, faces one count of possession of narcotics and one count of possession of cocaine. Officers responded...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
idesignarch.com

Classic Mansion Inspired by French Norman Architecture

A luxury estate in Highland Park, Lake County, Illinois in the North Shore of Chicago is a new construction with traditional architecture. The 7,000 square foot home has its own private lake and a substantial amount of indoor/outdoor living spaces. Wade Weissmann Architecture collaborated with Frank Ponterio, and Mariani Landscape...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

One dead in fatal shooting on Racine’s north side | Crime and Courts

RACINE — One person is dead and another is in custody after a fatal shooting on Racine’s north side Tuesday night, the Racine Police Department said. The shooting was reported on Yout Street, between LaSalle and Green streets, a woman in the neighborhood told The Journal Times. The woman told a reporter there was another woman standing outside the police scene tape who was screaming, saying it was her child who had been shot.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy