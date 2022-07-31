Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County

www.fox6now.com
kenosha.com
Inaugural Back to School Bash to take place Thursday at Lake Andrea
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A fitting partnership between two local organizations committed to helping local foster and adoptive families is delivering the inaugural...
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7
The McHenry County Fair Association will be holding the 74th annual McHenry County Fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from Tuesday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 7th. You will be able to have so much fun this week because the McHenry County Fair is where farm and families meet.
MPS Foundation: Back-to-School Supply Drive launched
MILWAUKEE - The seventh annual No Empty Backpacks School Supplies Drive launched Wednesday, Aug. 3 and runs through Sept. 16. The MPS Foundation and its partners are setting out to raise $50,000 to assist with back-to-school expenses. MPS Foundation works directly with Milwaukee Public Schools to ensure that supplies get...
Germantown library Pride display emails prompt possible policy change
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - The Germantown Community Library has received dozens of emails about its Pride display, and the board is considering changing the policies. In a statement, the director of the Germantown library said the library strives to be a place where everyone is welcome, but some people think not everyone should have access to the display case.
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time
Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
Milwaukee fireworks on National Night Out, postponed by storms
The Milwaukee parks Fourth of July fireworks shows went on Tuesday evening, postponed by storms on the Independence Day holiday. The fireworks shows were held in conjunction with National Night Out celebrations.
Waukesha County Habitat White Rock Avenue duplexes under construction
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County is constructing three duplexes on White Rock Avenue – a street already dotted with Habitat homes. Families have to work to own a Habitat for Humanity home. Each adult must put in 200 hours of sweat equity. In Waukesha's White Rock Avenue neighborhood, more than a dozen homeowners and counting have done just that to earn their house keys.
CBS 58
Burlington teacher who attended Jan. 6 riot resigns
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington teacher has resigned from the district 18 months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Last summer, Jeff Taff faced scrutiny for discussing his extreme political views with students. The district placed him on administrative leave after learning Taff traveled...
Waukesha County declares fentanyl a community health crisis
Logan Rachwal died from fentanyl poisoning last year on Valentine’s Day. He's one of nearly two dozen Wisconsinites featured in a new billboard campaign – putting a face to fentanyl’s deadly grip.
Dive search in Lake Michigan near Summerfest, efforts resume Wednesday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire officials responded to the area near Clybourn and Harbor Drive near the Summerfest grounds Tuesday, Aug. 2 for a report of a person missing in the water. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. Officials say several individuals jumped in the water to swim; however, one...
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
wlip.com
Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
Ozaukee County Fair kicks off Wednesday
Since 1859, the Ozaukee County Fair has been offering residents and visitors live music, truck & tractor pulls, a full midway, fireworks, demolition derbies, horse shows, contests, 4-H and livestock exhibitions & judging, kids entertainment and more! FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a look.
Kenosha approves referendum to measure public's opinion on marijuana
Voters will be able to share their opinion on whether Wisconsin should legalize marijuana this November. The Kenosha Common Council voted in favor of adding the referendum to the ballot.
Kenosha County THC vape ring convict arrested on drug charges
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Jacob Huffhines, convicted in connection with a THC vape ring in Kenosha County in 2019, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Mount Pleasant on drug charges. Huffhines, 26, of Salem, faces one count of possession of narcotics and one count of possession of cocaine. Officers responded...
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
idesignarch.com
Classic Mansion Inspired by French Norman Architecture
A luxury estate in Highland Park, Lake County, Illinois in the North Shore of Chicago is a new construction with traditional architecture. The 7,000 square foot home has its own private lake and a substantial amount of indoor/outdoor living spaces. Wade Weissmann Architecture collaborated with Frank Ponterio, and Mariani Landscape...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
One dead in fatal shooting on Racine’s north side | Crime and Courts
RACINE — One person is dead and another is in custody after a fatal shooting on Racine’s north side Tuesday night, the Racine Police Department said. The shooting was reported on Yout Street, between LaSalle and Green streets, a woman in the neighborhood told The Journal Times. The woman told a reporter there was another woman standing outside the police scene tape who was screaming, saying it was her child who had been shot.
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
