Euro 2022 final LIVE: England v Germany result and reaction as the Lionesses win after Chloe Kelly goal

By Michael Jones
 2 days ago

England beat Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil.

England forward Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a beautiful chipped finish, moments after coming on as a substitute. However, that was cancelled out by Germany’s Lina Magull who fired in an equaliser from close range 17 minutes later.

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes to take it into extra time. The sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England forward Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner.

