Men’s Soccer Adds 12 To 2022 Roster

Women's Soccer Announces Incoming Class
STANDISH, Maine - Saint Joseph's College women's soccer Head Coach Jenelle Harris is pleased to announce the team's recruiting class of 2026. Coach Harris, who is about to begin her 10th year as the Monks' skipper, is bringing in nine players from three different states – including four midfielders, four forwards, and a goalkeeper – to the program, which has posted a 42-16-3 (.689) overall record with a 30-7-1 (.790) mark in conference play over the last three seasons.
Soccer: Teams start practices as the preps sports season is officially underway
Monday was a milestone day in the calendar, the first day some prep sports can practice for the new school year, beginning with boys soccer. 2021 was a competitive season in the WDA, between Minot, Bismarck, Century, and Legacy. The Demons were out on the field like all the other teams in the west, a […]
Jay Collins, Farmington prep basketball star and coach, dead at 41
FARMINGTON − Jay Collins, former basketball star on and off the court for the Farmington High School Scorpions, and a coach at Northwest College in Wyoming, passed away at his home in Powell, Wyoming on Sunday, July 31. He was 41 years old. Collins' passing was confirmed by Northwest...
Luke Folkerts promoted to coach Muldrow fast pitch softball, Armer stays on for slow pitch
Muldrow has elevated fast pitch softball assistant Luke Folkerts, a 2005 Arkansas boys basketball state tournament MVP, whose work ethic made it an “easy hire” for athletic director Jana Armer. “He always spends the extra time, the individual time with the kids to help perfect whatever thing it is basketball or softball," Armer said. "He doesn’t mind staying there late, getting there early." ...
Previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California: No. 38 Rancho Cucamonga set to dominate the aerial game yet again
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 38 team in our countdown. RANCHO CUCAMONGA TEAM PAGE | 2022 SCHEDULE -- HEAD COACHBrian Hildebrand: 2nd ...
Gig Harbor’s new athletic director was a star volleyball player in the South Sound
Suek previously worked as the athletic coordinator at Steilacoom High School.
“Get Real” sessions create chemistry for the Duck football players
The phrase “get real” can have a number of meanings, some good and some not-so-good. Dan Lanning and his staff has implemented what they have called “get real” sessions with the Oregon football players. They are designed for players to open up about themselves anywhere from what’s been troubling them right now to how they were brought up as a child. It’s about maintaining mental health in a game where physical health gets 99 percent of the attention. It’s also about creating chemistry among the Ducks off the field. The thought is if you have chemistry off the field, you’ll have chemistry...
Playing year-round a recipe for Milford Little League Softball success
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s pretty safe to call Milford the hotbed for little league softball in the summer of 2022. The Little League softball team in town won the New England Regional last week — on a no-hitter, no less — to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time next week in Greenville, North Carolina.
Women's Basketball Recruiting Spotlight: Alana Veiga, Andrain Voorhies and Andranique Voorhies
BRUNSWICK, Ga.- The women's basketball program welcomes ten new faces to the team this year. Alana Veiga, Andrain Voorhies, Andranique Voorhies are ready to get to work in their first season as a Mariner. Veiga attended Flowery Branch High School where she lettered for two seasons. She helped her team...
Key returning players expected to help Santa Ana battle for league title
Quarterback Sergio Torres is expected to lead Santa Ana’s offense. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Coach Charlie TeGantvoort and his Santa Ana High School football players are gearing up for what they hope will be another successful season. The Saints were 8-3 overall and finished...
