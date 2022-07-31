Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday to celebrate the opening of Oncore Brewing in Swanton. It is described as an owner/brewer operated brewery and taproom at 14249 Airport Highway, Ste. 1. Oncore Brewing is owned by Keith Baker and Dale Black. Baker will brew all the beer that will be served on-site. Both have been long time craft beer lovers and they have over 30 years combined homebrewing experience. This will be useful as Oncore Brewing creates unique and classic beers for all to enjoy. Oncore’s mission is to create unique beers and ciders for all walks of life to enjoy in an inviting atmosphere. A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

SWANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO