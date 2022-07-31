Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.

www.13abc.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
TARTA hub closed until further notice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
sent-trib.com
City Park vandalized with blue hair dye
City Park was vandalized again over the weekend. The Bowling Green Police Division responded to the park at 8 a.m. Sunday for a report of vandalism in a bathroom. A park employee showed the responding officer the women’s restroom nearest the Veterans Building, which had blue hair dye spilled all over inside.
13abc.com
ODH: $6.89 million to address community conditions that impact health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health and its Office of Health Opportunity announced that $6.89 million will go to 26 organizations. ODH said this will help fund projects designed to address community that impact health and improve the lives of resident in Ohio Health Improvement zones. These...
wktn.com
FPD Holding Flag City Night Out Event
Flag City Night Out will be this evening at Riverside Park in Findlay. The event is scheduled to go from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. There will be food, live entertainment, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Kids will have a chance to look at the emergency vehicles and equipment. Also...
13abc.com
$44,000 in investments for Downtown Tiffin buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Architectural Board of Review (ABR) approved two Façade Enhancement Grants for buildings in Downtown Tiffin. The ABR approved a grant of $10,000 for storefront restoration for work at JVC Properties at 71 E Market St. Additionally, a $10,000 grant for masonry repair, soffit, facia,...
13abc.com
Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System. 13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30. 13abc was not given a...
13abc.com
Monclova Township announce plans to hire fulltime first responders
MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid much concern regarding the future of the Monclova Township Fire Department, the township anticipates hiring nine full-time first responders. According to Chief Kevin Bernhard, the board of trustees voted to approve the fire department to hire nine full-time firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs. Chief Bernhard...
mlivingnews.com
Rosaria’s on 3rd St.
The long wait for the opening of the latest Barone family restaurant, in Perrysburg, is finally over. After delays from situations beyond the control of the restaurateurs, Rosario’s on 3rd Street in Perrysburg touts the experience as “coastal Italian dining”. “We saw this opportunity become available in downtown Perrysburg and decided that a dining experience, with the best parts of Rosie’s, our original upscale eatery, and more small plates and seafood options, would work well here,” explains Phil Barone, proprietor, adding, “and we have had a great welcome from the public for Rosaria’s.”
13abc.com
Waterville amphitheater meeting postponed due to large crowd
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Hunter Brucks is a country singer from Maybee, Michigan. He’s also in the business of designing, constructing, and managing outdoor amphitheaters through his businesses H.B. Concerts, Inc. and H.B.C. Management. Brucks wants to have a concert venue up and running in Waterville by June of...
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Jupmode
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks is in the mood to shop local. Check out his visit to Jupmode in downtown Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
swantonenterprise.com
Brewery opening in Swanton
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday to celebrate the opening of Oncore Brewing in Swanton. It is described as an owner/brewer operated brewery and taproom at 14249 Airport Highway, Ste. 1. Oncore Brewing is owned by Keith Baker and Dale Black. Baker will brew all the beer that will be served on-site. Both have been long time craft beer lovers and they have over 30 years combined homebrewing experience. This will be useful as Oncore Brewing creates unique and classic beers for all to enjoy. Oncore’s mission is to create unique beers and ciders for all walks of life to enjoy in an inviting atmosphere. A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
13abc.com
Luck of the Lakes Early Bird Special extended
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes has extended its Luck of the Lakes Raffle’s Early Bird Special. The special has been extended through August 15 and a winner will be drawn on September 24. Funds raised through the raffle will benefit the Great Lakes...
13abc.com
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
Development group buys vacant Findlay property; plans for apartment, commercial space
FINDLAY, Ohio — A downtown Findlay property has been vacant for a decade, until now. The historic Argyle building, which sat on the land, caught fire in 2012 and was demolished a year later. And for the last decade, a development deal couldn't be reached between the city and...
toledo.com
The Scoop on Essential Ice Cream Options Around Toledo
While sitting down with a simple soft serve cone may be our favorite summer pastime, there are days when we want something more from our ice cream experience. We’ve rounded up our favorite non-soft serve frozen treats in and around Toledo for when your go-to twist cone just isn’t enough.
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
13abc.com
Toledo area rescue takes in two puppies in need of life-saving medical care
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local rescue is caring for a couple of pups that had a rough start in life. They have a long road ahead, but they’ll have plenty of people helping them from here on out. The two reportedly wandered up to someone’s garage last week and they were both in need of life-saving care. They are are alive and well thanks to the help of a lot of people.
13abc.com
Ohio’s second primary election marked by low turnout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s second 2022 primary election was marked by low voter turnout in Northwest Ohio on Tuesday. The Lucas County Board of Elections, for example, reports a single-digit percentage of voters turning out to cast a ballot in state House and Senate primary races. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. on election night, the Lucas County BOE reports about 7% turnout. This number is unofficial. You can see an updated percentage as the BOE tabulates votes throughout the night here.
One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
13abc.com
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
