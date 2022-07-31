ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin: Some senators not involved in bill talks because he ‘didn’t think it would come to fruition’

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3soW_0gzht0gH00

( The Hill ) – Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday said the reason lawmakers such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) were not brought into negotiations on a climate, health care and taxes deal that he struck with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was that he feared it wouldn’t come to “fruition.”

The deal would require the support of all 50 Senate Democrats, placing Sinema, who was not involved in the behind-the-scenes negotiations, in close scrutiny until she announces a position.

“The reason people weren’t brought into this, I didn’t think it would come to fruition,” Manchin told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Jake Tapper. “I didn’t want to disappoint people.”

The bill is a slimmed-down package from the roughly $3 trillion Build Back Better deal Democrats hoped to pass before Manchin announced he couldn’t support the bill late last year after months of wrangling over a potential deal.

Manchin and Schumer had been negotiating for months on a smaller package. Their talks collapsed on July 14, but the two Democrats surprised many in Washington when they announced a deal last week .

Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer deal: Dems shocked, GOP feels betrayed

The package would invest $369 billion in energy-focused climate programs over the next 10 years and $300 billion to reduce the deficit in addition to provisions to extend health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

When asked by Tapper if Sinema would support the bill, Manchin highlighted what he said were her contributions to the potential text.

He said Sinema was “very instrumental” in allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and the two moderate senators were in agreement to not raise taxes on Americans.

“She has so much in this piece of legislation,” Manchin said. “She’s formed quite a bit of it and worked on it very hard.”

Manchin added that he and Sinema “speak a lot” but declined to say the last time they met.

“Hopefully, she will be positive about it,” he said. “But she’ll make her decision. I respect that.”

Manchin said he hopes that the Senate will pass the bill this week before they leave for the upcoming August recess.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kinzinger on Meijer defeat: ‘Democrats own that’

(The Hill) – Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) blamed Democrats on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday after moderate GOP Rep. Peter Meijer (Mich.) was defeated in his primary election by a Trump-endorsed candidate.  Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Trump after the 2021 Capitol attack, lost to Trump-backed challenger John Gibbs on Tuesday, after the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KSN News

Sen. Marshall releases statement on ‘Value Them Both’ amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — After the Value Them Both amendment failed to pass on election night, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall released a statement in response. “Words could never express the sadness and emotion myself and many Kansans are feeling after the Value Them Both amendment was not adopted,” Marshall said. “This is an enormous blow […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
KSN News

Wichita police officer attacked by dog while on duty

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was attacked by a large dog while on duty Sunday, July 31. According to the WPD, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with people who reported […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Child found in car in Osage County later dies

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A two-year-old child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton, a town south of Topeka, has died. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Cnn#Union#Dems#Gop
KSN News

KBI: Arrest made in Neosho County homicide case

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of a man. On Monday […]
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

‘Misleading’ constitutional amendment text not illegal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One day before the Aug. 2 Primary Election, some voters are asking questions about what they call “misleading” text messages about the constitutional amendment ballot question. KSN started receiving calls and emails from viewers across the state about a text message that was sent out Monday, Aug. 1. The texts were […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KSN News

President Biden comments after Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden issued a statement after Kansas voted down a constitutional amendment on abortion on Tuesday. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” Biden said. The […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ weighs in on Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All eyes are on Kansas as the Sunflower State voters are the first to cast ballots on the issue of abortion (Value Them Both constitutional amendment) after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd joined KSN Anchor Eddie Randle for questions on our […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy