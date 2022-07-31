Open house planned for Salmon Lake highway reconstruction project

nbcmontana.com
Road repairs to begin at Yellowstone's northeast entrance
MISSOULA, Mont. — Major repairs on all damaged sections of Yellowstone National Park's Northeast Entrance Road near Cooke City and Silver Gate began Tuesday. The road was previously open to bicyclists and pedestrian traffic but will be closed for staging equipment and materials for construction. Repairs are estimated to...
Firewood cutting opportunity on Condon Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Lake Ranger District is offering a up a firewood cutting opportunity in the Condon Mountain Area from Aug. 2 through Aug. 30. Permits are required while collecting wood. The U.S. Forest Service sent out the following:. The Swan Lake Ranger District is offering a...
Missoula Co. stresses wildfire preparedness
MISSOULA, Mont. — With wildfire activity running rampant through Missoula County, county commissioners received an update from emergency management officials Tuesday on current conditions. Missoula County Deputy DES coordinator Nick Holloway says Missoula County fire crews have gotten multiple fires under control over the past week. Holloway did say...
Officials implement stage 2 fire restrictions in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials issued an emergency declaration Tuesday to implement stage 2 fire restrictions. The restrictions are in effect immediately. That means campfires are prohibited, as is operating a motorized vehicle off designated roads or trails. Smoking is prohibited except in developed areas, in buildings and vehicles. Between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. operating a chainsaw or other equipment for logging or firewood gathering, and blasting welding or other activities that generate flame are also prohibited.
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 18,427 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 18,427 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The fire grew 2,201 acres from Tuesday and sits at 16% containment. The flight log notes the following:. "Most of the new growth was along the northern...
Full evacuation near Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sheriff Don Bell says the Lake Mary Ronan area has moved into full evacuation. Crews are out urging residents to leave the area. Officials extended the evacuation area to cover the whole valley from Highway 93 all the way to Lake Mary Ronan Lodge and the area all the way around the lake, both north and south of Highway 352/Lake Mary Ronan Road.
Weasel Fire measures 146 acres on Kootenai National Forest, roads/campgrounds closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
Missoula Co. considering solar energy for fairgrounds
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County is considering adding solar energy capabilities to the fairgrounds to reduce its carbon footprint. Commissioners discussed the process with fairgrounds staff and officials Tuesday. The project is still in the early stages, and officials are going through the due diligence phase to see if...
Officials confirm structures lost in Elmo fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Elmo 2 Fire public information officer Sara Rouse confirms multiple structures have been lost, but cannot confirm where or how many. The Lake Mary Ronan and Proctor School areas are under evacuation. Crews are out urging residents to leave the area. Officials extended the evacuation area...
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 16,226 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 16,226 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of 3,251 acres from Monday. "Most of the new growth was along the northern perimeter in a push toward Ronan Creek and over to Red and Black Lakes. The largest growth occurred in the areas Northeast of the Lookout tower. I did cut Black Lake out of the perimeter since the fire burned all around this lake. The intense heat was located where the bulk of the perimeter growth occurred. There is still a large area of scattered heat in the interior. Isolated heat sources were found throughout the fire as well as in some spotting on the far north in the push toward Ronan Creek."
Water drive for firefighters begins in Polson, Lakeside today
MISSOULA, Mont. — Inquiries about how to help the firefighters working the Elmo 2 Fire are overwheming the Polson Chamber of Commerce, so the Mission Valley Elks is hosting a water drive starting Wednesday morning. Donors can deliver water, gatorade, wet wipes and eye wash to the Elks parking...
Redhorn Fire estimated at 37 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Redhorn Fire in the Mission Mountains Wilderness is now estimated at 37 acres in size. The lightning-caused fire is burning 7 air miles northeast of St. Ignatius. It's zero percent contained and burning in heavy forest fuels and steep, rough terrain. Fire officials will actively...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is on scene investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that happened around 2 p.m in downtown Missoula. Spruce Street is closed between Higgins Avenue and Ryman Street. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Air crews drop water on new fire in Mission Mountains
MISSOULA, Mont. — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes fire officials report a small wildfire is burning high in the Mission Mountains 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius. The fire was first reported at 5:47 p.m. on Monday. Officials say the Red Horn Fire is burning 1 acre and is...
Bitterroot NF moves to extreme fire danger
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest is raising its fire danger to extreme due to continued hot weather and dry fuel conditions. The following was sent out by the Bitterroot National Forest:. Just 6 days after going to “Very High” fire danger, the Bitterroot National Forest announced today...
Dangerous fire weather conditions continue
RED FLAG WARNING for the Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Lolo National Forest & the Flathead Reservation through 9PM. The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and an unstable atmosphere will result in critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening. Winds: West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 to 35 mph. Minimum humidities: 10 to 15 percent.
National Night Out celebrated across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula, Bozeman, and Butte are showing off some great turnout for the National Night Out. In Missoula, the fire department brought out its large engine and gave the children a cool shower at the Scheels parking lot. The fire department also offered free car seat checks.
Clover Fire grows to 905 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning near the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek on Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 905 acres, according to overnight flight data. That's an increase of 71 acres from Sunday's total. The daily flight log notes the following: "Intense heat is visible...
Missoula Co. seeks nominees for pet commissioner
MISSOULA, Mont. — Calling all pet owners, Missoula County is looking to appoint its first-ever pet commissioner. Residents are asked to nominate their furry, feathery or scaly friends in the contest this month. The submission period is open now and runs through Aug. 20. Voting will run Aug. 21-31.
Thayer Fire controlled near Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Quick actions of firefighters saved threatened homes from the Thayer Fire that erupted along Highway 12 west of Lolo on Sunday afternoon. Missoula Rural Fire says10 engine crews and three DNRC helicopters kept a fast-moving fire from destroying any residences and becoming a major fire. DNRC...
