Western flames spread; California sees its largest 2022 fire

www.wdam.com
Related
WDAM-TV
Reeves orders end of federal rent, utility assistance program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced on Wednesday that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that offers up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Governor Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications to the federal government’s...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Higher prices at the grocery store impact all of us, and here in Mississippi, more tax gets tacked onto that bill than in any other state in the country. “We believe cutting the grocery tax in half is a tremendous benefit to our citizens,” said Speaker...
WDAM-TV
MSDH introduces the public to State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) held a meet and greet press briefing with new State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4. Dr. Edney discussed his priorities and upcoming agenda for serving and protecting the health of all Mississippi...
WDAM-TV
Auditor: $350,000 could be saved shutting down some cell phones
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Auditor Shad White said Mississippi could save about $350,000 if use of state-issued cell phones were monitored more closely. Turn ‘em off, or at least shut off those showing little to no use. The report said that 30 percent of the more than 2,100 analyzed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Miss. attorney general joins nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch is joining a nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies. The task force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls. “Robocalls are an unwanted intrusion on our privacy...
Comments / 0