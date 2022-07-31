A local organization is sending supplies to support Ukrainians

woub.org
Aeh and Gee Family Fund set up
SCIOTO — The Scioto Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Aeh and Gee Family Fund, a new restricted fund created by JoAnn Aeh to benefit individuals with autism or those on the autistic spectrum. For Aeh, setting up the fund is an intensely personal and meaningful...
19 Indictments handed down
PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
Open interviews with Bellisio Foods
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Join the 2021 Business of the Year in the heart of Jackson, Ohio. Apply here: https://www.bellisiofoods.com/careers/
Agents roundup wanted parolees in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount on Wednesday. Arrested was Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, for an...
Meigs Deputies to Participate in High Visibility Enforcement Campaign this Weekend
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Deputies will be participating in an enforcement campaign focusing on traffic safety. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, his office will be conducting a High Visibility Enforcement campaign this upcoming weekend. This campaign is part of the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program Grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. High Visibility Enforcement is a universal traffic safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful traffic behaviors. The goal is to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.
Cambridge City Band Concert is canceled
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge City Band Concert, which was scheduled to happen on Thursday evening (August 4) has been canceled.
Athens leaders are considering a switch to two-way traffic on historic Court Street
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – City leaders are considering turning Court Street in historic uptown Athens into a two-way street. The plan is to also do the same with the one-way stretch of North Congress Street that runs parallel to Court Street and the one-way block of West Union Street that connects those two streets.
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
How much do City of Athens officials earn?
In recent weeks, The Athens News has filed public records requests to learn more about salary information for the top folks at Ohio University and the county’s elected officeholders. To conclude this series, the newspaper asked the City of Athens for the salary information for its elected and appointed officials. This series of stories is inspired by a story that appeared in The Athens News from January of 1982. For...
Appalachian counties have plans to use American Rescue Plan funding but still face project obstacles
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – A historic amount of money is being invested into Ohio’s Appalachian counties and officials are in the throes of deciding how to spend the money while also avoiding any application or project obstacles. Sam Miller, development director at Buckeye Hills Regional Council, said this...
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The accident was reported just after 6:45 a.m. near mile post 16. Troopers say Casey Jordan, 22, of Albany, was driving a Ford Ranger...
Meet Biscuit, The Happiest Pup on the Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has plenty of tail wagging companions ready to be placed into a steady home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Biscuit, a playful pup that enjoys life. “Biscuit actually came from an owner release, no fault of...
Jeff Putnam brings Woody Guthrie to life for Aug. 14 event at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio
LANCASTER, Ohio (WOUB) — Jeff Putnam will bring his Woody Guthrie living history presentation, “Meeting the Crisis With Song: Woody Guthrie and the Great Depression,” to the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio (145 E. Main St.) in Lancaster Sunday, July 14. The presentation is a part of...
Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Harmar Days Festival has come to an end. Many people attended the weekend event for different reasons. Some for food, live entertainment, the kids zone and many other reasons. One of the main reasons for Country Kettle Corn vendor, Eric Pistole, was the support...
Swords arrested on drug charges
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth, Ohio resident has been arrested on drug charges resulting from an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:42 a.m. on August 3, 2022, Task Force Officers assisted by Portsmouth Police...
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
Swine Influenza Detected in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and...
Parkersburg man facing multiple charges in structure fires
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has been arrested in connection with a fire Monday evening on Core Road in Parkersburg. Ryan P. Merluzzi, 28, of Core Road, was arrested on felony warrants on charges of first-degree arson, entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny and destruction of property.
One person arrested following a Portsmouth drug raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Portsmouth man was arrested this morning on felony drug trafficking charges following a raid on his residence. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, 43-year-old Ronald Dee Swords was arrested after agents with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth SWAT located over 50 grams of suspected Heroin, cash, and other items indicative of trafficking.
