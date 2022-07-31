ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Oswego County BOH Meeting Scheduled For August 5

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

Senior Fair Set For September At Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO – Area seniors will want to mark their calendars for a special event taking place Friday, September 9, the Oswego County Senior Fair. Presented by the Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair is a highly anticipated event that attracts seniors from all over Oswego County. “We...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby

GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in...
GRANBY, NY
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 1, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 218 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from July 25 to July 31) this past week. In addition, 14 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, July 24 and Saturday, July 30, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego County, NY
Government
County
Oswego County, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Kinsella Quarries seeks expansion

TOWN OF MANLIUS – In an attempt to squeeze an additional four to five years of life out of the existing quarry on Route 5 east of the village of Fayetteville, Kinsella Quarries is seeking a zone change on a portion of its property that would allow it to expand by approximately 12 acres.
MANLIUS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings

UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Health Training
Oswego County Today

Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online in September

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, September 12 through Friday, September 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Caz Chamber to present fifth annual Block Fest weekend

CAZENOVIA — The Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present its fifth annual Caz Block Fest weekend Aug. 20-21. The community celebration will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 20, with the traditional Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Village Green, sidewalk sales, held throughout the weekend, “Shred Fest” from 1 to 3 p.m., and “Rock Fest.”
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles

Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Romesentinel.com

Utica police union throws support behind Congressional candidate Wells in 22nd District

UTICA — The union that represents the Utica Police Department has endorsed Republican candidate Steve Wells for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to Wells. Wells, of Cazenovia, announced the endorsement on Thursday of the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association. Wells was born and raised in Syracuse before moving to Texas, where he worked as a criminal prosecutor. In the Syracuse area, he is a co-founder of the American Food and Vending Corporation.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs – Oswego PD: 7/29/22 – 8/1/22

On 08/01/2022 at 09:09 p.m., Michael E. Chorley was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Chorley was then transported to OPD where he was processed and later issued an appearance ticket to return to Oswego City Court on 08/18/2022 at 01:30 p.m.
OSWEGO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair

MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
MUNNSVILLE, NY
Lancaster Farming

Seven Things That Make Empire Farm Days Special

POMPEY, N.Y. — Empire Farm Days says it is the "largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the Northeastern U.S." But I've never managed to make it up to Pompey for the event. This year, I finally addressed that. As an Empire Farm Days newbie, I wasn't quite sure what...
POMPEY, NY
Syracuse.com

Still waiting for Manlius board to engage with homeowners affected by solar project (Your Letters)

A collision generally occurs between two objects. In this case the objects are the Town of Manlius Board and a community of residents represented by this board. In late March, Supervisor John Deer and the town board voted to give themselves unchecked authority. Their March vote changed a law and they now have complete control over all future proposed industrial solar array projects on town property, including the Bowman Road landfill, and have effectively removed the voice of residents.
MANLIUS, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy