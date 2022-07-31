Oswego County BOH Meeting Scheduled For August 5

oswegocountytoday.com
Fulton Common Council Discusses Sludge Disposal Agreement, Police Satellite Stations, Bird Scooters
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, August 2, when it discussed a sludge disposal agreement with the county, proposed police satellite stations, and introducing Bird scooters to the city. During public comment, two county legislators representing Fulton, Frank Castiglia Jr. and James Karasek, spoke with...
Senior Fair Set For September At Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO – Area seniors will want to mark their calendars for a special event taking place Friday, September 9, the Oswego County Senior Fair. Presented by the Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair is a highly anticipated event that attracts seniors from all over Oswego County. “We...
DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby
GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 1, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 218 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from July 25 to July 31) this past week. In addition, 14 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, July 24 and Saturday, July 30, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
Oswego County CSI Advisory Committee To Hold Meeting on Aug.11
OSWEGO COUNTY – Following is an announcement for the next Oswego County CSI Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11:. Thursday 08/11/2022 3:30 p.m. Community Safety Initiative H. Douglas Barclay. Advisory Committee Courthouse, 1 Broad Street Pulaski, New York 13142.
Compass FCU Member Appreciation Picnic Set For October 2 At 2 Flags In Oswego
OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the return of its member appreciation picnic, which will be held at 2 Flags in Oswego on Sunday, October 2. The picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. with a free credit union gift being made available to the first 200 members that purchase tickets.
Kinsella Quarries seeks expansion
TOWN OF MANLIUS – In an attempt to squeeze an additional four to five years of life out of the existing quarry on Route 5 east of the village of Fayetteville, Kinsella Quarries is seeking a zone change on a portion of its property that would allow it to expand by approximately 12 acres.
Romesentinel.com
Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings
UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
Lake association, preservation foundation team up to beautify Chittenango Creek
CAZENOVIA — On July 28, the Cazenovia Lake Association (CLA) and the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation coordinated a cleanup of a section of Chittenango Creek between the two dams downstream of the lake outlet. The lake dam, or upper dam, which controls the level of the lake, is located near...
Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online in September
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, September 12 through Friday, September 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
Caz Chamber to present fifth annual Block Fest weekend
CAZENOVIA — The Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present its fifth annual Caz Block Fest weekend Aug. 20-21. The community celebration will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 20, with the traditional Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Village Green, sidewalk sales, held throughout the weekend, “Shred Fest” from 1 to 3 p.m., and “Rock Fest.”
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
OCSD Canceling Certain August 1 Day Programs Due To Power-Related Concerns
OSWEGO – OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin issued the following cancellation notice about tomorrow’s summer day programs due to power issues. More information can be found below:. -Dear Oswego City School District Parents and Guardians,. I am writing to share that due to a power-related concern, all summer...
Utica police union throws support behind Congressional candidate Wells in 22nd District
UTICA — The union that represents the Utica Police Department has endorsed Republican candidate Steve Wells for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to Wells. Wells, of Cazenovia, announced the endorsement on Thursday of the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association. Wells was born and raised in Syracuse before moving to Texas, where he worked as a criminal prosecutor. In the Syracuse area, he is a co-founder of the American Food and Vending Corporation.
Bristol Hill Hosts Next Rabies Vaccination Clinic For Pets Aug. 10
OSWEGO COUNTY – There are just a few opportunities left in the year for pet owners to bring their pets to an Oswego County rabies vaccination clinic. The health department holds its next clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Bristol Hill Solid Waste Facility located at 3125 New York State Route. 3, Fulton.
Cop Logs – Oswego PD: 7/29/22 – 8/1/22
On 08/01/2022 at 09:09 p.m., Michael E. Chorley was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Chorley was then transported to OPD where he was processed and later issued an appearance ticket to return to Oswego City Court on 08/18/2022 at 01:30 p.m.
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
Seven Things That Make Empire Farm Days Special
POMPEY, N.Y. — Empire Farm Days says it is the "largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the Northeastern U.S." But I've never managed to make it up to Pompey for the event. This year, I finally addressed that. As an Empire Farm Days newbie, I wasn't quite sure what...
Still waiting for Manlius board to engage with homeowners affected by solar project (Your Letters)
A collision generally occurs between two objects. In this case the objects are the Town of Manlius Board and a community of residents represented by this board. In late March, Supervisor John Deer and the town board voted to give themselves unchecked authority. Their March vote changed a law and they now have complete control over all future proposed industrial solar array projects on town property, including the Bowman Road landfill, and have effectively removed the voice of residents.
Report: NYSDOH awards multi-billion dollar contract to Hochul campaign donor
According to a report from the Albany Times Union, the NYSDOH is awarding a multi-billion dollar state contract to a company owned by a campaign donor to Gov. Hochul.
