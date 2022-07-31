8 box trucks damaged during fire at Sacramento U-Haul location

www.abc10.com
Related
Vegetation fire damages about a dozen homes in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire in North Sacramento has displaced residents of about a dozen homes Tuesday afternoon. According to Capt. Keith Wade, the PIO for Sacramento Fire, it originally came in as a call for a vegetation fire in the 2500-block of Empress Street. As fire crews...
Fire damages multiple structures in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A fire broke out in a north Sacramento neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple homes have been burned on Empress Street near El Camino Avenue, firefighters say. Blackened walls could be seen outside a second-story unit building behind the main home and blinds hanging from a nearby window appeared to be melted.The fire began as a vegetation fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. This is a developing story. https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554606146224214016
Woman dies after 3-vehicle accident in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an accident in North Sacramento. The woman was one of four people taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. The three remaining patients had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened just before 5...
KCRA.com
17 people displaced after fire burns north Sacramento homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that sparked in a north Sacramento neighborhood has damaged multiple homes and displaced 17 people, officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed several homes were burned along the 2500 block of Empress Street, located between Arden Way and Del Paso Boulevard in the Old North Sacramento area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed in crash near Northgate Boulevard, Solano Drive
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a woman who was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon died from her injuries. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Northgate Boulevard and Solano Drive. Police said three cars were involved in the crash. Four people were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals. One of […]
Multiple roadways closed near Northgate after violent crash
NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Multiple lanes of traffic are closed after a violent crash near Northgate Boulevard. According to Sacramento Police, roadways in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive are closed as police investigate a violent collision. Police say that three vehicles were involved, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Three of the people have non-life-threatening injuries.Unfortunately, one of the victims, a woman, has been pronounced dead. ADVISORY: Roadways in the area of Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr are closed as officers investigate a vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/uVtNdrZ3vr— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 3, 2022Just before 5pm, 2 vehicle accident with 3 patients near Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr. 2 patients in critical condition and all 3 were transported to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/Gz5uv0DWin— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 3, 2022
Woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting identified as an employee
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman killed in a shooting at a Natomas gas station early Wednesday morning was an employee, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting after midnight at a Speedway gas station at West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive. A woman was found in the area who had been shot at least once. She died at the scene.
KCRA.com
Woman killed in shooting at Sacramento gas station, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a shooting early Wednesday morning at a Sacramento gas station. The shooting happened at the Speedway gas station off Gateway Oaks Drive in the Natomas neighborhood around 12:25 a.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department dispatch. Both directions of Gateway Oaks Drive...
CAL FIRE NEU responds to a “well involved structure fire”
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported they are currently responding to the Nortec Plant in Placer County for reports of fire. Additional crews were called for aid to the fire located at 3033 Fiddyment Road by CAL FIRE. Units from the Roseville Fire Department and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to […]
Woman dies after shooting at Natomas gas station
SACRAMENTO – A woman has died after a shooting at a Natomas gas station parking lot early Wednesday morning.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a woman was found shot in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police say. Her name has not been released, but police have confirmed she was a gas station employee. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is unclear and no suspect information has been released, but police say they believe the incident is isolated.
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Motorcycle Accident Causes Major Injury
Solo Motorcycle Crash Occurs at 47th Avenue Intersection. A major motorcycle accident injury occurred in Sacramento on August 1. The collision happened around 7:44 a.m. at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Wire Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report. A tow truck was called to remove the motorcycle as evidence in the collision, and the number one lane was closed to traffic while an investigation was conducted into the cause of the crash.
1 person dead, 2 injured in crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person died and two people were injured in a crash on Monday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The crash happened near Marconi Avenue on Connie Drive. The two people who were taken to a local hospital had "critical injuries" according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Motorcyclist crashes, dies leading CHP on pursuit
LODI, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old Stockton man died Saturday night in Lodi while allegedly fleeing from law enforcement on his motorcycle, California Highway Patrol said. The identity of the man has not yet been released, but officials said he died from his injuries at the San Joaquin County General Hospital. According to the CHP, […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Results in Injuries
Hit-and-Run Injury Accident Reported on Cap City Freeway. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred in Sacramento on July 31 on the Cap City Freeway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. along southbound S.R. 51 just north of the Fulton Avenue off-ramp between a Lexus SUV and a Hyundai Elantra. Both vehicles ended up on the right-hand side of the freeway, with the Lexus facing the traffic lanes.
25-Year-Old Antonio Makalio Taliauli Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
On Monday morning, the Sacramento Fire department responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life and left two others injured. The collision occurred in the area of Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive, east of the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento’s Ben Ali neighbourhood.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Injury Intersection Accident
Accident at Edgewater Road Intersection Seriously Injures Pedestrian. A pedestrian intersection accident was reported in Sacramento on July 29 after a woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred at the Edgewater Road intersection with Lindley Drive at about 7:20 p.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Two arrests made in connection with a deadly shooting at a Stockton park
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police detectives arrested two people in connection with the death of a man on December 18, 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, officers arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection with the shooting, which occurred at Van Buskirk Park. On December 18, […]
Highway 12 reopens after grass fire in Fairfield | Update
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Update:. Eastbound Highway12 remains closed after Fairfield Fire Department crews battled a grass fire near Highway 12 and Beck Avenue Tuesday afternoon. According to the Fairfield Police Department, westbound Hwy. 12 is open, but eastbound Hwy. 12 remains closed as the visibility in the area is extremely poor due to smoke.
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0