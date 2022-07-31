ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield Heights, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Medworks free vision clinic Aug. 6

Medworks’ free vision clinic in partnership with Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cole Eye Institute at 2022 E. 105th St. I building in Cleveland. To register, visit bit.ly/3QL1FYY.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Schools adapt learning environment for those with disabilities

Children who have disabilities – whether physical or learning – are entitled to receive high-quality educations and all necessary accommodations from the schools which they attend. This is a right under federal law that pertains to all schools. Still, some children who have disabilities may opt to attend a private school that specializes in educating children with disabilities.
LYNDHURST, OH
Mayfield Heights, OH
Mayfield, OH
Mayfield Heights, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz target of gang-related ‘tagging’

Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights was the target of graffiti in what appears to be gang-related “tagging.”. It’s the second time since June the building at 1985 S. Taylor Road was tagged with graffiti, said Michael Kumin, location manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 1. The...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Monica Robins honored by SPJ Cleveland chapter

Monica Robins, senior medical reporter at WKYC and medical columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News, was to receive a Distinguished Service Award from the Cleveland chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at its annual meeting and awards ceremony Aug. 4. Betty Clapp, a journalism professor at Cleveland State University...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Heller out as Beachwood seeks full-time economic development director

The city of Beachwood will no longer employ the services of economic development consultant James Heller and will focus on hiring a full-time economic development director, according to a news release. Heller was hired in August 2020. An architect, longtime Beachwood resident and Beachwood High School graduate, Heller aided the...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Penn Station worker visits to make lunch and steal from safe: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

A Penn Station manager reported July 26 that the previous day, a former employee stole $200 from the store’s safe. The Euclid girl, 17, came to the store and made herself a meal, then told a manager she was getting her paycheck from the safe. The manager thought it was suspicious, because they have direct deposit, but he was aware of the girl’s erratic behavior.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors

Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Engage! Cleveland continues mentorship programs

Engage! Cleveland, an organization focused on attracting and retaining talent to the area, announced the 29 professionals selected for the fourth cohort of its Women’s Mentorship Program and the second cohort of its Co-ed Mentorship Program. The program began in mid-July 2022 and last for six months. The program...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Local volunteer uncovers piece of ancient history at park in Geauga County

RUSSEL, Ohio — A local volunteer stumbled upon an ancient piece of history while on a hike in Russel Upland park in Geauga County. Nestled deep in Geauga County lies many hidden gems, some of which are managed by the Geauga Park District. Keeping those parks clean and free from debris are their dedicated volunteers, known as "trailgaters".
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

