3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Medworks free vision clinic Aug. 6
Medworks’ free vision clinic in partnership with Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cole Eye Institute at 2022 E. 105th St. I building in Cleveland. To register, visit bit.ly/3QL1FYY.
New smart apartments in Lakewood for those with developmental disabilities
There is a new high-tech housing option in Lakewood for those with developmental disabilities.
Cleveland Jewish News
Schools adapt learning environment for those with disabilities
Children who have disabilities – whether physical or learning – are entitled to receive high-quality educations and all necessary accommodations from the schools which they attend. This is a right under federal law that pertains to all schools. Still, some children who have disabilities may opt to attend a private school that specializes in educating children with disabilities.
A Night Against Crime event aims to bring police and community closer as crime rates soar in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — With crime numbers on the rise in Cleveland, an effort is being made to bring communities together with police officers and officials in an effort for citizens and officers to better understand each other. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
This means war: Medina businesses sign up for friendly competition
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cool Beans Café has brought a war to the Medina square -- a sign war, that is. And it has quickly spread throughout the city and even to other businesses in Medina County. Cool Beans owner Laura Cavey shared that she had seen a similar thing...
Cleveland Jewish News
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz target of gang-related ‘tagging’
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights was the target of graffiti in what appears to be gang-related “tagging.”. It’s the second time since June the building at 1985 S. Taylor Road was tagged with graffiti, said Michael Kumin, location manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 1. The...
Mayfield, Highland Heights, RTA to provide shuttle buses to workplaces along Alpha, Beta drives and SOM Center
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- The village is planning to team with the City of Highland Heights and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) to provide a shuttle service that will aid riders heading to their jobs on Alpha and Beta drives and other nearby areas. Mayfield Village Council heard during...
cleveland19.com
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived on the street for 24 years. “I feel said, I feel frustrated and angry.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Monica Robins honored by SPJ Cleveland chapter
Monica Robins, senior medical reporter at WKYC and medical columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News, was to receive a Distinguished Service Award from the Cleveland chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at its annual meeting and awards ceremony Aug. 4. Betty Clapp, a journalism professor at Cleveland State University...
Cleveland Jewish News
Heller out as Beachwood seeks full-time economic development director
The city of Beachwood will no longer employ the services of economic development consultant James Heller and will focus on hiring a full-time economic development director, according to a news release. Heller was hired in August 2020. An architect, longtime Beachwood resident and Beachwood High School graduate, Heller aided the...
Spooky festival features dozens of hearses, costumed Frankensteins and a real Munster
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
Sewer district approach to Horseshoe Lake is all about bulldozing, not creating a park
I want to thank Steven Litt for his even-handed commentary on the Horseshoe Lake dam, acknowledging as he did the beauty of the former lake and its importance to the history of the cities around it. But no matter how much lipstick the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s nine contractors apply, their plan is a pig from its birth.
Former Penn Station worker visits to make lunch and steal from safe: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A Penn Station manager reported July 26 that the previous day, a former employee stole $200 from the store’s safe. The Euclid girl, 17, came to the store and made herself a meal, then told a manager she was getting her paycheck from the safe. The manager thought it was suspicious, because they have direct deposit, but he was aware of the girl’s erratic behavior.
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors
Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
Fairfax senior living facility gets a $34 million makeover, and a new name
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 46-year-old seniors living high-rise on the East Side has a new name and much, much more - like updated kitchens and bathrooms - after a mulit-year renovation with the help of millions of dollars from the federal government. National Church Residences, a Christian-based organization aimed at...
Cleveland Jewish News
Engage! Cleveland continues mentorship programs
Engage! Cleveland, an organization focused on attracting and retaining talent to the area, announced the 29 professionals selected for the fourth cohort of its Women’s Mentorship Program and the second cohort of its Co-ed Mentorship Program. The program began in mid-July 2022 and last for six months. The program...
spectrumnews1.com
Local volunteer uncovers piece of ancient history at park in Geauga County
RUSSEL, Ohio — A local volunteer stumbled upon an ancient piece of history while on a hike in Russel Upland park in Geauga County. Nestled deep in Geauga County lies many hidden gems, some of which are managed by the Geauga Park District. Keeping those parks clean and free from debris are their dedicated volunteers, known as "trailgaters".
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
