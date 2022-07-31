Lawmakers Preparing to Send Updated Climate Bill Back to Baker

whdh.com
Related
Boston Globe
Massachusetts bill aims to follow Supreme Court gun ruling
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state’s gun laws in the wake of last month’s Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation...
Here’s how the $11 billion infrastructure bill could improve the MBTA
The agency stands to receive $400 million in the proposed legislation. A bill to borrow and spend $11.3 billion to upgrade Massachusetts’ transportation infrastructure is anticipated to head to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk, with $400 million set aside for the MBTA to make needed safety improvements. Transportation Committee...
EXPLAINER: Does health care law protect emergency abortion?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has filed its first legal challenge to a state abortion ban since the end of Roe v. Wade, arguing Idaho’s restrictive abortion law leaves doctors facing criminal penalties for providing abortion-related medical care to women in life-threatening medical situations. The Justice Department may have a strong argument in the Idaho case filed under federal health care law, but even if they win it wouldn’t allow full access to abortion there, legal experts said. It could, though, give doctors more latitude to provide an abortion in an emergency or a situation that could become one. But Texas is already pushing back with another lawsuit over the same federal statute, arguing federal health-care law doesn’t allow for abortion-related care banned under state law. Here’s a look at how the dueling cases could affect the fraught medical and legal landscape after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion:
Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in Kansas as the direct result of outrage at...
Comments / 0