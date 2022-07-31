ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

Longtime FPPD officer, former interim chief Jamie Reynolds killed on duty

By Robin Kemp
claytoncrescent.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
claytoncrescent.org

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Georgia Bureau of Investigation promotes Jonesboro resident

DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced Jonesboro resident Kimberly Tarver has been promoted. Tarver now serves at the bureau’s Applicant Services Supervisor. The position supervises help desk operations for Georgia Applicant Processing Services (GAPS). GAPS provides a portal for agencies to enroll in fingerprinting services to receive and review Georgia Criminal History Record Information for applicants. The helpdesk staff handles calls and emails pertaining to GAPS applicant registration for non-criminal justice employment, licensing, adoptions, housing, and visa/immigration.
JONESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Park, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
County
Spalding County, GA
Spalding County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
claytoncrescent.org

FBI searches Hill’s office again as new federal case filed

UPDATE 9:20 a.m. 8/2: FBI confirms it was at CCSO “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities;” ADDS source’s claims of lax jail security. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms that FBI agents were at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning, “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities.” A reliable source told The Clayton Crescent on Monday that FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia man’s murder unsolved since 1995

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for answers in a cold case murder from 1995. According to GBI officials, Derrick Wang, age 55, was shot and killed on July 7, 1995, in Chamblee, Georgia. Officials said Wang was killed at his work place, Chamblee Meats and Supplies, located at 5634-A New […]
CHAMBLEE, GA
nypressnews.com

Professor charged with murder after death of University of West Georgia student

The University of West Georgia is grieving the death of an 18-year-old first-year student and grappling with the notion that a former professor is charged in her death. Richard Sigman, 47, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for his involvement in the death of Anna Jones, the Carrollton Police Department said.
CARROLLTON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Orr
Person
Ashley
Person
Brian Kemp
fox5atlanta.com

Athens mother desperate to find son who left Norcross mental health facility

NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 26-year-old missing man living with mental disabilities. Alize Woodall's mother said the nightmare began in June 2020. A car hit Woodall along West Broad Street in Athens. That driver stopped, but a second driver ran over his head and kept going. His mother said a mental breakdown weeks ago resulting from that injury separated him from his family.
ATHENS, GA
WRBL News 3

13-year-old assaulted, cellphone stolen in LaGrange robbery

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Officers responded to a robbery tonight that left one 13-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police say they went to Granger Park on Hunnicutt Place at around 5:45 p.m. regarding a stolen cellphone. Upon arrival, officers were met with reports that a 13-year-old was assaulted by several unknown […]
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Military College#Fox 5 News#Blood And Blue
fox5atlanta.com

Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park

ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

COVID-19 blazing through Clayton County

The latest COVID-19 numbers are in from the Clayton County Health District and they are sobering. Cases are up among all age groups except people 70 and older. Three Clayton County residents, all unvaccinated, died of COVID-19 last week:. As of Sunday, July 31, 2022, Clayton County has logged 63,775...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 25 to Aug. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Thorne Cole Anderson♦ , 22, Higgins...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit

The former preschool director at The Westminster Schools in Buckhead is suing the school and two administrators, alleging she faced racist attacks by her supervisor and was fired because she is Asian American. The lawsuit was filed last month by Dr. Caroline Diaz, Ed.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. […] The post Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy