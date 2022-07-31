Telecom Italia's Network Boss Expected to Leave Company

Functional fabrics with antibacterial performance are more welcome nowadays. However, the fabrication of functional fabrics with durable, steady performance via a cost-effective way remains a challenge. Polypropylene (denoted as PP) nonwoven fabric was modified by polyvinyl alcohol (denoted as PVA), followed by the in-situ deposition of silver nanoparticles (denoted as Ag NPs) to afford PVA-modified and Ag NPs-loaded PP (denoted as Ag/PVA/PP) fabric. The encapsulation of PP fiber by PVA coating contributes to greatly enhancing the adhesion of the loaded Ag NPs to the PP fiber, and the Ag/PVA/PP nonwoven fabrics exhibit significantly improved mechanical properties as well as excellent antibacterial activity against Escherichia coli (coded as E. coli). Typically, the Ag/PVA/PP nonwoven fabric obtained at a silver ammonia concentration of 30Â mM has the best mechanical properties and the antibacterial rate reaches 99.99% against E. coli. The fabric retains excellent antibacterial activity even after washing for 40 cycles, showing prospects in reuse. Moreover, the Ag/PVA/PP nonwoven fabric could find promising application in industry, thanks to its desired air-permeability and moisture-permeability. In addition, we developed a roll-to-roll production process and conducted preliminary exploration to verify the feasibility of this method.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO