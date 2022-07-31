Telecom Italia's Network Boss Expected to Leave Company

money.usnews.com
Engadget
SoundCloud is laying off 20 percent of its workforce
SoundCloud is joining the depressingly long list of companies in the tech industry that are letting personnel go due to the economic downturn. According to Billboard and Variety, company CEO Michael Weissman told employees in an email that it's "making reductions" to its global team that will impact up to 20 percent of SoundCloud. Weissman said the move is necessary "given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds." Further, the layoffs and the prudent financial decisions the company had recently made apparently put it on the path to sustained profitability.
US News and World Report
Hundreds of Amazon Warehouse Workers Walk Out Over Pay, UK Union Says
LONDON (Reuters) -Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Tilbury in southeast England have walked out in protest over pay, the trade union GMB said, the latest sign of labour force discontent as the rising cost-of-living sparks strikes across sectors. Amazon, which dominates the online retail marketplace, has faced...
US News and World Report
America's Biggest Warehouse Is Running Out of Room. It's About to Get Worse
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of...
TechCrunch
US startups seeking funds shouldn’t overlook financing from the government
Chris Hurn, the founder and CEO of Fountainhead, knows the potential benefits of taking on government financing. Fountainhead is a nonbank lender of government-guaranteed loans. Hurn said the current generation of entrepreneurs is laser-focused on raising equity-based funding from backers like venture capital firms — but that isn’t their only option, especially as equity gets more expensive in current market conditions.
TechCrunch
Tech’s riskiest founders are getting a $650 million bet from Redpoint Ventures
So, what happens if energy around entrepreneurship slows? As the downturn looms, are fewer founders going to take risks? According to Redpoint managing director Annie Kadavy, there will be fewer total companies started in the next year than there were in the last two. And, somewhat counterintuitively, the investor thinks that the looming slowdown is “a great thing.”
Phys.org
Does China's research and development funding reach the right firms?
Chinese investments in research and development (R&D) have burgeoned since the turn of the century, increasing more than tenfold in absolute terms since 2000 and reaching a high of 2.4 percent of GDP in 2020. As the world's second biggest spender on R&D after the United States, China is certainly a force to be reckoned with on the global innovation landscape. Its fresh push toward innovation-led growth and stated ambition of becoming a technological innovation powerhouse by 2050 have prompted questions: is China on course to attain its goals, and will greater investments in R&D—as promised by Premier Li Keqiang—get it there?
TechCrunch
From NDA to LOI: What really happens when your startup is being acquired?
There are two kinds of acquisition processes: planned and opportunistic. A planned process is where a company looks for a suitable buyer for their business, whereas an opportunistic process is initiated by a buyer. In either case, the process begins with first building a strong list of potential acquirers, as...
Billboard
HYBE’s Revenues Soared in Q2, But That Doesn’t Account for BTS Break
With BTS on a break since June and its members pursuing solo projects, HYBE’s solid second-quarter earnings release was as much about what happens next than what already happened. HYBE’s total revenue improved 83.8% to 512.2 billion KRW ($397.7 million) from April to June. Most growth came from the...
Marianne Frydenlund, Global IP Leader, Joins Avanci to Lead New IoT Programs
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Avanci announced that Marianne Frydenlund, a global leader in intellectual property licensing, has joined Avanci to develop and lead new programs for the Internet of Things (IoT) beyond the automotive industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005034/en/ Marianne Frydenlund, a global leader in intellectual property licensing, has joined Avanci to develop and lead new programs for the Internet of Things (IoT) beyond the automotive industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
hypebeast.com
An IRL 'Squid Game' Multiplayer Experience Is Officially Launching in the US and UK
Netflix has partnered with interactive games company Immersive Gamebox to develop a real-life experience of Squid Game. Fans will have the chance to try their hand at in-person games seen on the series including Red Light, Green Light, Glass Bridge and of course, Squid Game itself. Variety reports that Immersive...
Motley Fool
Domino's Has Unappetizing News for Investors
Sales declined in the core U.S. market for a second straight quarter. Domino's is seeing more competition as restaurant chains up their delivery capabilities. The broad outlook is still positive, but Domino's needs to end its market share losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HLDGS INC (LIND) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
LIND earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
TechCrunch
A tale of two surveys: Fintech VCs change tune on investment landscape
What a difference a few months makes. In mid-February, we published a survey of 10 fintech investors with questions on topics such as what areas they are excited about and their outlook for the future. Here we are, not even six months later, and the vibe from the responses of our latest survey — this time of eight fintech investors — is a very different one.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Unknown hacker drains millions of dollars from thousands of Solana hot wallets
Christine is back from a week of making the world a better place, and now she’s here to help make this a better newsletter as well. Huzzah! — Christine and Haje. Where there was once sunshine has now faded to darkness: Thousands of Solana users found their wallets were drained of collectively around $8 million, Rita and Carly write. The hack is only affecting “hot” wallets, the pair report. Industry experts say this may have been a privacy key compromise. We’re sure there will be more on this later.
Nature.com
Roll to roll in situ preparation of recyclable, washable, antibacterial Ag loaded nonwoven fabric
Functional fabrics with antibacterial performance are more welcome nowadays. However, the fabrication of functional fabrics with durable, steady performance via a cost-effective way remains a challenge. Polypropylene (denoted as PP) nonwoven fabric was modified by polyvinyl alcohol (denoted as PVA), followed by the in-situ deposition of silver nanoparticles (denoted as Ag NPs) to afford PVA-modified and Ag NPs-loaded PP (denoted as Ag/PVA/PP) fabric. The encapsulation of PP fiber by PVA coating contributes to greatly enhancing the adhesion of the loaded Ag NPs to the PP fiber, and the Ag/PVA/PP nonwoven fabrics exhibit significantly improved mechanical properties as well as excellent antibacterial activity against Escherichia coli (coded as E. coli). Typically, the Ag/PVA/PP nonwoven fabric obtained at a silver ammonia concentration of 30Â mM has the best mechanical properties and the antibacterial rate reaches 99.99% against E. coli. The fabric retains excellent antibacterial activity even after washing for 40 cycles, showing prospects in reuse. Moreover, the Ag/PVA/PP nonwoven fabric could find promising application in industry, thanks to its desired air-permeability and moisture-permeability. In addition, we developed a roll-to-roll production process and conducted preliminary exploration to verify the feasibility of this method.
TechCrunch
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
Power Integrations Bundles New Three-Phase BLDC Control Software into Motor-Expert Suite for BridgeSwitch IC Family
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI ), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits (ICs) for energy-efficient power conversion, today unveiled new control software for three-phase BLDC motor drives. Combined with Power Integrations’ BridgeSwitch™ integrated half-bridge motor driver and easy-to-use Motor-Expert™ configuration and diagnostics tool, this complete hardware-software solution enables 98.2 percent efficiency, reduces board space by more than 70 percent and requires just three components for current feedback circuitry, compared to 30 components in a discrete solution. The solution is ideal for residential and commercial appliances with three-phase motors, such as air conditioner fans, high-speed hair dryers, refrigerator compressors, range hood fans and water pumps. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006077/en/ Power Integrations Bundles New Three-Phase BLDC Control Software into Motor-Expert Suite for BridgeSwitch IC Family (Graphic: Business Wire)
Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IDXX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Samsung Electronics Unveils Far-Reaching, Next-Generation Memory Solutions at Flash Memory Summit 2022
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology, today unveiled an array of next-generation memory and storage technologies during Flash Memory Summit 2022, held at the Santa Clara (California) Convention Center, Aug. 2-4. In a keynote titled “Memory Innovations Navigating the Big Data Era,” Samsung spotlighted four areas of technological advancement driving the big data market — data movement, data storage, data processing and data management — and revealed its leading-edge memory solutions addressing each field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005444/en/ Samsung Memory-Semantic SSD (Photo: Business Wire)
