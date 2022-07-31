Investor Buys Barrio Logan Parcel for $5 Million, Plans to Build 70 Apartments on Site

Barrio Logan sign. Photo by Chris Stone

A nearly 35,000-square-foot plot of land in Barrio Logan earmarked for housing has been sold for $5 million, according to a commercial broker.

Aaron Bove, a senior vice president in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, represented the seller, an individual/personal trust. He also represented the buyer, a limited liability company.

The investor intends to build around 70 “modern” multi-family apartment units on the land, at 1741 Newton Ave., near Chicano Park. The site would include workspace on the ground floor.

