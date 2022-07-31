ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Investor Buys Barrio Logan Parcel for $5 Million, Plans to Build 70 Apartments on Site

By Editor
 4 days ago
Barrio Logan sign. Photo by Chris Stone

A nearly 35,000-square-foot plot of land in Barrio Logan earmarked for housing has been sold for $5 million, according to a commercial broker.

Aaron Bove, a senior vice president in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, represented the seller, an individual/personal trust. He also represented the buyer, a limited liability company.

The investor intends to build around 70 “modern” multi-family apartment units on the land, at 1741 Newton Ave., near Chicano Park. The site would include workspace on the ground floor.

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm, offers investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.

Comments / 6

DeeDee Caswell
3d ago

Just what SanDiego needs, more housing. It’s over populated now, water shortages and horrible traffic congestion. San Diego city is approving this project for the tax dollars and future retirement funds.

Reply
2
 

