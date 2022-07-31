Return of Halloweentown in Gatlinburg

www.wate.com
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears
Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. East TN football team sends...
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
TWRA seeing more bear incidents in 2022 than previous years
As the population of Tennessee continues to grow, black bears in the state are trying to adapt. TWRA Black Bear Program Coordinator Dan Gibbs says the agency has seen more incidents involving bears getting into dwellings and vehicles in 2022 than any other year he can remember.
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’
The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
Ober Gatlinburg sued for $1 million after child fell from rock wall
A $1 million lawsuit filed against Ober Gatlinburg claims the attraction failed to secure a child with a safety harness before he fell from a rock wall and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents.
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
East TN Valley Crime Stoppers: Three missing Knoxville teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens are missing in Knoxville and the parents are concerned for their safety and want them to return home, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Rain Johnson, 15, was missing since April 25, 2022, and was last seen on Selma Avenue. Crime...
50 East TN Children’s Hospital patients sent to camp for free
Several patients at East Tennessee Children's Hospital got the opportunity to go to summer camp.
U.T. partners with the Change Center
The University of Tennessee and the Change Center announced their plan and partnership. The Change Center works to provide recreational, leadership and job opportunities to teens in Knoxville.
Knoxville Police teams up with Advance Auto
The Knoxville Police Department is teaming up with a local business to better be one with the community. Woman dies after Pellissippi Parkway wreck Wednesday …. Smoky Mountain Minute: Great Smoky Mountains National …. Crash on I-40 near Pellissippi Parkway exit. SUV backs into and shots fired at Knoxville store.
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Deadly East Knoxville stabbing
The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is looking for tips regarding a stabbing in East Knoxville; they're also aiding in the search for a man accused of raping a child in the Sevierville area. WATE Midday News.
The rich history behind Middle Prong Trail in the Smoky Mountains
Every so often, I completely lose my faith in Hollywood. Oh sure, I like a good superhero movie as much as anyone. But why in the world are we making the 15th Batman movie while nobody has gotten around to turning the life of William Marion Walker into a film yet?
Knoxville man arrested for brandishing handgun at Blount County deputy
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Knoxville man who brandished a handgun at a deputy this evening, according to Sheriff James Lee Berrong. Officers were looking for Quinn Gabriel Rayder, 18, and claimed that he has a warrant for violation of probation for delivery...
Police respond to fatal East Knoxville stabbing
Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments...
