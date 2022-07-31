ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Return of Halloweentown in Gatlinburg

By Tala Shatara
WATE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears

Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. East TN football team sends...
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloweentown#Localevent#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Festival#Voice Actors#Disney Channel
PLANetizen

Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’

The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
GATLINBURG, TN
103GBF

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
WBIR

Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
WATE

East TN Valley Crime Stoppers: Three missing Knoxville teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens are missing in Knoxville and the parents are concerned for their safety and want them to return home, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Rain Johnson, 15, was missing since April 25, 2022, and was last seen on Selma Avenue. Crime...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

U.T. partners with the Change Center

The University of Tennessee and the Change Center announced their plan and partnership. The Change Center works to provide recreational, leadership and job opportunities to teens in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Police teams up with Advance Auto

The Knoxville Police Department is teaming up with a local business to better be one with the community. Woman dies after Pellissippi Parkway wreck Wednesday …. Smoky Mountain Minute: Great Smoky Mountains National …. Crash on I-40 near Pellissippi Parkway exit. SUV backs into and shots fired at Knoxville store.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police respond to fatal East Knoxville stabbing

Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy