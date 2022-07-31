‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Fetches $23M Atop Box Office, Beating ‘Nope’ and ‘Thor’

The cast of “DC League of Super-Pets” includes Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and Vanessa Bayer. Photo via @DCSuperPets Twitter

“DC League of Super-Pets” opened with $23 million at North American theaters to lead all films this weekend, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The animated film from Warner Bros. and DC Comics beat out director Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” which dropped to second place with $18.5 million after opening in first place last weekend, Comscore reported.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” was third, grossing $13 million Friday through Sunday in its fourth week of release.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” was fourth with $10.8 million in its fifth week, followed by “Top Gun: Maverick,” which took in $8.2 million in its 10th week and surpassed the $650 million mark in theaters in the United States and Canada.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Where the Crawdads Sing” ($7.5 million), “Elvis” ($5.8 million), “The Black Phone” ($2.5 million), “Jurassic World: Dominion” ($2 million) and “Vengeance” ($1.75 million).

This weekend’s overall estimated three-day box office grosses are $98 million. The year-to-date total is up to $4.858 billion — an increase of 195% over 2021’s figure, according to Comscore.

The month of July crossed $1 billion, the first month to do so since December 2019.

