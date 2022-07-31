Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects

www.johnsoncitypress.com
Related
Johnson City Press
Carter County bridges topic for Watauga Historical Association meeting
Have you ever driven across a bridge and wondered who it was named after, and why?. In Carter County there are 88 bridges named for people, most are ordinary citizens. Some are named for Carter Countians who served in the military, some who came home and some who did not. Others are named for elected officials. Many Carter Countians drive over the Gilbert Peters Bridge every day, but who was Gilbert Peters?
Johnson City Press
Carter committees at odds over use of federal funds
ELIZABETHTON — One committee of the Carter County Commission is at odds with another committee over a proposal to provide some funds from the American Rescue Plan for the purchase of equipment for county constables. The Health and Welfare Committee was assigned the task of prioritizing how to spend...
Johnson City Press
State reimburses Washington County for past inmate medical bills
More than $47,000 of state inmate medical expenses from 2019 and 2020 will be reimbursed to Washington County, Sheriff Keith Sexton said Tuesday. “When I took office, the more than $2 million in past due medical bills included expenses for some state inmates,” Sexton said. “Even with no reimbursement requests submitted since 2019, we were able to get $47,699 of past medical expenses reimbursed.”
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission passes resolution funding water projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted at its last meeting to fund several projects across the county to provide citizens with clean drinking water. The commission discussed the resolution at its regular meeting on July 25.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Kingsport proposes possibly looking at burn permits
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Fire Marshall Chris Vandagriff asked the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider a burn permit policy year-round. “This would still allow our citizens to open burn if they’d like,” Vandagriff said. “Our thoughts are even putting a fee to the permit to help encourage our citizens to use pickup, our curbside pickup.”
Russell Co. to consider ‘pro-life county’ law
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution to restrict abortion access in the county by making it a “pro-life county.” More than 100 people filled the Russell County Conference Center, calling on supervisors to institute a resolution that would discourage abortion providers from coming to Russell County. The […]
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
Johnson City Press
Thursday is Election Day in Sullivan County for local races, state and federal party primaries
BLOUNTVILLE — Nearly every elected position in Sullivan County government is on the ballot Thursday. Based on participation in early voting, total voter turnout by close of polls Thursday is projected to be about 7.3%. Of 109,647 registered voters in the county, 4,053 cast ballots during the two-week early...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Russell County residents pushing for pro-life sanctuary resolution
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Abortion remains a hot-button issue across the country, and now one group in Southwest Virginia wants their stance to be a county-wide resolution. "We all know that life begins at conception," said Jony Baker, a Russell County resident. "We are going to stand up...
993thex.com
Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name
The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
Johnson City Press
TCAT Hawkins County starting cosmetology program, making advancements on new truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of its cosmetology class and truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County campus, gave updates about the school...
Johnson City Press
Wise County flood recovery continues; organizations sending help to Kentucky
WISE – Workers continued to get vehicle access back to homes and assess overall damage from Thursday’s flooding even as two agencies began gathering aid for people and groups hit by heavier flooding in neighboring southeast Kentucky. Wise County Emergency Services Coordinator Jessica Swiney said Monday that about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Wise County law enforcement holds Night Out community events
WISE — August means Night Out time for Wise County residents to get to know their local law enforcement and each other. The Pound Police Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office will hold separate events as part of National Night Out, a community-building program designed to bring together community residents and law enforcement in a positive environment, according to Pound Crime Prevention Office Cindy Mullins.
Johnson City Press
Surgoinsville business owner takes supplies to flood victims in Kentucky
SURGOINSVILLE — A Surgoinsville business owner has already taken one trip to Pike County, Kentucky, and she is planning another to deliver supplies and furniture to victims of severe flooding. Amanda Wolfe, the owner of Rack Em Up, a pool hall in Surgoinsville, visited Pike County on Saturday to...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers
At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City Board of Education expressed its support for Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of the Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
Johnson City Press
Flood cleanup supplies available in Pound
POUND – Pound residents needing cleanup and personal care supplies can get them at Town Hall Monday. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy said residents affected by Thursday’s flash flood can pick up wet wipes, industrial Clorox wipes and disinfectant spray at Town Hall from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Toiletries will also be available along with a limited supply of mop handles, cleaning brushes and other supplies.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport BMA has questions about restaurants coming
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Economic Development Director John Rose presented an update Monday afternoon to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen that showed growth in housing, industry and businesses. But some council members had another question.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Board approves consolidating beer, wine sales
Beer and wine will now be sold at the same time on Sundays, limiting confusion. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 Tuesday night on second reading of an ordinance to allow the change in law.
Johnson City Press
Low turnout recorded in early voting for Thursday's election
Washington County ended the 14-day early voting period for Thursday’s election with a turnout of just 6.57% of its 86,863 registered voters. That number ranks Washington County at 87th for turnout among Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 3
Aug. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported news regarding Johnson City. The dateline was Morristown, and the date was Aug. 2. Readers learned that “J.A. Bright, of Johnson City, was arrested here today charged with passing a fraudulent check. Bright bought a horse of T.H. Easley, of Sullivan County and gave in payment a check on the First National Bank, of Greeneville. Bright was not known to the bank and the check was pronounced worthless. Bright traded the horse for cattle and came here to sell them when he was arrested.”
Comments / 0