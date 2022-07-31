Dana White reacts to allowing Deiveson Figueiredo to confront Brandon Moreno at UFC 277: “Well, that was f*cking rude”

www.bjpenn.com
The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)
The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai. Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’. Taking to Instagram, Gharibi...
Sergei Pavlovich defends his UFC 277 stoppage win over Derrick Lewis: “The referee is a pro, and I think he did his job”
Sergei Pavlovich has defended the referee’s stoppage from his UFC 277 victory over Derrick Lewis last weekend. Last Saturday night in Dallas, Sergei Pavlovich earned the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career so far as he finished Derrick Lewis via TKO in the first round of their heavyweight contest. Unfortunately for the Russian, the win wasn’t without controversy as Dan Miragliotta was criticized for stopping the fight too early.
Julianna Peña provides update following UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes: “No chunks missing, no surgery necessary”
Julianna Peña has provided an update following her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. It was Peña (12-5 MMA) vs Nunes (22-5 MMA) II this past Saturday, July 30th, 2022 in the women’s bantamweight main event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. In a...
UFC star Conor McGregor to team up with Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’
It has been announced that UFC star Conor McGregor is to team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’. The original ‘Road House’ featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott. Apparently the remake with feature Gyllenhaal playing...
Kevin Holland explains what Kamaru Usman must do in order to obtain true GOAT status
Kevin Holland has explained what Kamaru Usman must do in order to obtain true GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status. Holland, 29, (23-7 MMA) believes young athletes should be paired up with veteran fighters, with the potential of creating new stars for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ to defend his title against.
Chael Sonnen defends Jake Paul, claims boxers are “scared” to fight him
Chael Sonnen has defended Jake Paul after his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled on Saturday. After Tommy Fury was forced out of the fight, Paul replaced him with Rahman Jr., but unfortunately, the pro boxer will also not make the walk to the ring due to weight issues.
John McCarthy explains why he “did not agree” with the Derrick Lewis – Sergei Pavlovich stoppage at UFC 277: “It’s not like these are new, young guys”
John McCarthy is explaining why he ‘did not agree’ with the Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich stoppage at UFC 277. It was Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA) vs Sergei Pavlovich (16-1 MMA) in a heavyweight bout last Saturday night, July 30th. It was just 55 seconds into the 1st round where Pavlovich finished Lewis to win the match. Pavlovich handed his opponent a barrage of shots and Lewis eventually fell to the canvas wherein referee Dan Miragliotta quickly jumped in to stop the fight.
Yair Rodriguez lost his mind after Brandon Moreno stopped Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 (Video)
UFC featherweight contender, Yair Rodriguez, was having the time of his life during the UFC 277 co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Kai-Kara France this past weekend. The UFC interim flyweight title bout was closely contested between the division’s top two contenders. While the sold-out American Airlines Center waited...
UFC 277 medical suspensions: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena among five fighters to get indefinite sits
The UFC 277 medical suspensions have been revealed and both Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena have been suspended indefinitely. In the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday in Dallas, Nunes dominated Pena over five rounds to reclaim her bantamweight title. In the fight, Pena suffered a nasty cut while Nunes had damage on her face and both women were suspended indefinitely.
Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”
Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
Brandon Moreno accepts Deiveson Figueiredo’s challenge to fight in Brazil: “I’m ready, let’s go”
UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is willing to fight Deiveson Figueiredo on his home soil. ‘The Assassin Baby’ captured the gold with a stoppage win over Kai Kara-France on Saturday at UFC 277. The bout was a rematch of their previous encounter at UFC 245 in December 2019. That outing saw Moreno win a unanimous decision.
Vicente Luque looking to create “a lot of chaos and a lot of violence” against Geoff Neal: “It’s going to be a banger”
Vicente Luque is expecting a war when he faces Geoff Neal in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 59. Luque is coming off a five-round decision loss to Belal Muhammad and after the setback, he wasn’t quite sure what would be next. Yet, when he got the call to face Neal he was excited as he knows this is a very fun fight for the fans and one he expects will result in a lot of violence.
Yair Rodriguez discloses what he said to UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski during chance hotel encounter
Yair Rodriguez has revealed what he said to Alexander Volkanovski when they ran into each other last week. Ever since his valiant display against Max Holloway and controversial win over Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez has been discussed as a potential next opponent for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. While ‘The Great’ may be out with a hand injury right now, Rodriguez is hungry to welcome him back to the division when he’s fit and ready to do so.
UFC President Dana White clarifies his previous comments about Anthony Smith’s leg injury
UFC president Dana White has admitted he was wrong about Anthony Smith‘s leg not being broken at UFC 277. Last Saturday night at UFC 277 in Dallas, Anthony Smith fell to a stoppage loss at the hands of rising light heavyweight prospect Magomed Ankalaev. At the time, many were surprised by the nature of Smith’s loss, with the man himself quickly clarifying that he believed he had broken his leg in the midst of the bout.
Sam Alvey fighting out UFC contract against Michal Oleksiejczuk, plans to snap skid with KO win: “It could be the end of my UFC career”
Sam Alvey will be fighting out his contract on Saturday at UFC Vegas 59. Alvey, who’s on an eight-fight winless streak as he’s 0-7-1, has had a ton of bad luck with controversial decisions and short-notice fights. With that, after his last loss, the promotion decided to let him fight out his contract.
Dana White believes Amanda Nunes “looked a little gun-shy” in UFC rematch with Julianna Pena: “She never really went in for the kill”
Dana White believes Amanda Nunes ‘looked a little gun-shy’ in the UFC rematch with Julianna Pena. It was Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA) vs Julianna Pena (12-5 MMA) last Saturday, July 30th in the women’s bantamweight main event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Nunes was...
UFC President Dana White shares his two biggest fighter pet peeves
Dana White did an exclusive interview with Barstool Sports and Robbie Fox, the site’s main MMA blogger, ahead of UFC 277. The pair discussed a variety of topics, including the fights themselves, the retirement of WWE’s Vince McMahon, and White’s biggest pet peeves when it comes to accepting major fights that could influence the rankings and MMA.
Deiveson Figueiredo reveals Brandon Moreno’s demeanor calmed him down in UFC 277 face-off: “He was so sweet, it was contagious”
UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has given his side of his confrontation with Brandon Moreno last Saturday. At UFC 277, ‘The Assassin Baby’ faced Kai Kara-France in the co-main event. It was a rematch of their previous encounter at UFC 245 in December 2019. That outing saw Moreno win by unanimous decision after a wild 15 minutes.
Michael Bisping doesn’t believe an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena is warranted: “I think Nunes is the better fighter. I think that was clear.”
Michael Bisping doesn’t believe an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena is warranted. Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA) avenged her upset submission loss to Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA) this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277. ‘The Lioness’ has indeed reclaimed her bantamweight title. The two...
Geoff Neal plans to “throw down” with Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59: “I do think I can knock him out”
Geoff Neal is excited for his UFC Vegas 59 co-main event fight against Vicente Luque. Both Neal and Luque are fan-favorites and are known to stand-and-trade with their opponents. With that, Neal always thought he would end up fighting Luque, however, he says he did want to fight Sean Brady.
