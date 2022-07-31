Mean Girls the Musical coming to Austin August 2-7

www.fox7austin.com
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is closing after 38 years in Austin
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is a year-round costume store offering full-body costumes, shoes, accessories, masks and more. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, a year-round costume store at 1506 South Congress Ave., Austin, is closing its doors at the end of this year. Lucy in Disguise Owner Jenna Radtke has been serving the Austin community since 1984.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
fox7austin.com
Zilker Brewing releases commemorative Parks and Rec can
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Parks Foundation has collaborated with Zilker Brewing Company to create a limited-edition 30th anniversary Parks and Rec can. They're also celebrating with pop-ups throughout the month of August all across town. Parks & Rec is available now at local retailers including HEB, Central Market, Whole Foods...
austinfoodmagazine.com
VIA 313 Set To Open in Round Rock
Via 313 first opened over a decade ago, starting off as a small, food truck in Austin. Now, fans in Round Rock will be able to get a slice of their favorite award-winning “square” pizzas because the popular pizzeria is preparing to open its first restaurant in the Sports Capital of Texas!
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Week: August 1 through August 5, 2022
Hello August! That July was a HOT one, and we are hoping that August brings us a few cooler nights, and maybe even some much-needed rain. While we wait for the temperatures to cool down, there are so many FREE things happening to kickstart your August before school starts back up again.
kut.org
Eklektikos host John Aielli, who flew by the seat of his pants, dies at 76
Austin radio icon John Aielli, whose fearless and improvisational approach delighted and polarized listeners for over 50 years, died Sunday at 76. "He was such a joy to work with, and so important to what the stations have become," KUT/X General Manager Debbie Hiott said in a message to staff.
fox7austin.com
Back-to-school fashion at Hill Country Galleria
BEE CAVE, Texas - It may be hard to believe but the new school year is almost here for a lot of Central Texas students, so it's definitely the perfect time to start looking for clothes to wear on the first day and for the rest of the year. Wardrobe...
fox7austin.com
Austinites mourn loss of local radio legend John Aielli
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites are mourning the loss of local radio legend John Aielli. The veteran KUT broadcaster died Sunday morning, leaving behind a decades-long legacy—on and off the air. He was 76. Aielli’s career spanned more than 70 years at KUT and KUTX. His style was described by...
celebsbar.com
5 reasons why Austin is the new LA and you can spot Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe
There’s no better place in the world to tip your cowboy hat and shout “yeehaw” than Texas.The Lone Star state boasts almost 300,000 square miles of southern charm and the city of Austin is considered the live music capital of the world.Take that, Nashville... From Tex-Mex barbecues...
fox7austin.com
Fun on the water with Boat Town
KINGSLAND, Texas - Boat Town is celebrating more than 60 years of bringing fun to families on the water. Its beginnings date back to 1961, and it's a third-generation family-owned company. In 2018, the company opened a second marina on Lake LBJ with the goal to create a true destination...
CBS Austin
Take a wild ride on Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger-the world's steepest rollercoaster
8/1/22 — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is home to the world's steepest dive coaster. Riders are suspended for a few seconds before going straight down a 95-degree, beyond vertical drop. Jeff Filicko and Elizabeth Ringas share why this ride is unlike any other. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?
Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse adding a new $2.5M Central Texas restaurant
Ice house and restaurant on the way to Hays County
As inflation impacts Central Texas, more people are turning to pawn shops to make ends meet
LEANDER, Texas — All sorts of things can be found at Texas Pawn and Jewelry in Leander, and lately with the U.S. seeing record high-inflation, all kinds of people can be found there too. “Definitely individuals that are just trying to make it from paycheck to paycheck, for sure,”...
KSAT 12
Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices
Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming: both Jacob's Well and now Blue Hole. The Garcia family from McAllen was one of the few who pulled into the parking lot at Blue Hole Regional Park Tuesday to see find out it was closed.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
