Austin, TX

Mean Girls the Musical coming to Austin August 2-7

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox7austin.com

Community Impact Austin

Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is closing after 38 years in Austin

Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is a year-round costume store offering full-body costumes, shoes, accessories, masks and more. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, a year-round costume store at 1506 South Congress Ave., Austin, is closing its doors at the end of this year. Lucy in Disguise Owner Jenna Radtke has been serving the Austin community since 1984.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Zilker Brewing releases commemorative Parks and Rec can

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Parks Foundation has collaborated with Zilker Brewing Company to create a limited-edition 30th anniversary Parks and Rec can. They're also celebrating with pop-ups throughout the month of August all across town. Parks & Rec is available now at local retailers including HEB, Central Market, Whole Foods...
AUSTIN, TX
austinfoodmagazine.com

VIA 313 Set To Open in Round Rock

Via 313 first opened over a decade ago, starting off as a small, food truck in Austin. Now, fans in Round Rock will be able to get a slice of their favorite award-winning “square” pizzas because the popular pizzeria is preparing to open its first restaurant in the Sports Capital of Texas!
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Back-to-school fashion at Hill Country Galleria

BEE CAVE, Texas - It may be hard to believe but the new school year is almost here for a lot of Central Texas students, so it's definitely the perfect time to start looking for clothes to wear on the first day and for the rest of the year. Wardrobe...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austinites mourn loss of local radio legend John Aielli

AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites are mourning the loss of local radio legend John Aielli. The veteran KUT broadcaster died Sunday morning, leaving behind a decades-long legacy—on and off the air. He was 76. Aielli’s career spanned more than 70 years at KUT and KUTX. His style was described by...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fun on the water with Boat Town

KINGSLAND, Texas - Boat Town is celebrating more than 60 years of bringing fun to families on the water. Its beginnings date back to 1961, and it's a third-generation family-owned company. In 2018, the company opened a second marina on Lake LBJ with the goal to create a true destination...
KINGSLAND, TX
Eater

Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?

Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices

Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX

