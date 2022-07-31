www.woofboomnews.com
“Disgusting:” Word Used By Congressman About Elwood Cop Killing
Reaction to the killing of an Elwood police officer continues – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence. He had more thoughts about this subject – hear the entire segment on This Weekend in Delaware County Saturday on WMUN – 92-5FM and 1340AM. More local news briefs are below…
Muncie Opens Their Hearts: And Gives Away School Supplies
Help for families tomorrow – The Hearts and Hands United’s Tools for School giveaway is Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. All Delaware County students are eligible— please provide identification, proof of residence or school IDs at the event. Proof of current address is advisable.
