California State

spectrumlocalnews.com

Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town

LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been...
LIND, WA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Who's responsible for solving the homeless crisis in Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been triple-digit temperatures for weeks now around much of Texas. Homeless Texans are among the state's most vulnerable residents. Richard Eric Lose, who goes by Eric, said he swims in Barton Creek in Austin to keep cool. He also carries an emergency supply of water in his backpack and buys ice at convenience stores. He knows how dangerous this heat can be.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Slight reprieve from horrible heat thanks to storms

More of the Lone Star State gets some reprieve from sweltering summer heat as a weak disturbance arrives from the Gulf of Mexico. It's still going to be plenty warm across Texas this weekend but some areas, especially along the coast, will see more clouds and potential for showers and storms as the tropical disturbance moves west into South TX from Saturday to Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline...
INDIANA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hawaii reports 3,689 new COVID-19 cases statewide

Hawaii has reported 3,689 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, bringing the statewide total to 329,633, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Twenty-one new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,592. The bulk of the cases were reported on Oahu, with 2,503. Hawaii Island...
HAWAII STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Medical marijuana becomes focal point in race for Texas agriculture commissioner

AUSTIN, Texas — When Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called for expanding medical marijuana use in Texas, his Democratic opponent was quick to question his timing. “He’s late to the party, and Texas is already behind the times,” said Susan Hays during an interview on Capital Tonight. “Texas needs to get our cannabis act together, and we need to be smart about it.”
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy...
NEWTOWN, CT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility

NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

