Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Drug Trafficking

Philly Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Home Invasion Robbery
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Shaquan Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,000,000 in restitution by United States District Court Judge R. Barclay Surrick for his participation in a home invasion robbery during which the defendant and his accomplices victimized the homeowners’ teenage daughter and stole approximately $1 million in currency and jewelry, and for smuggling contraband into federal prison while he was detained for the robbery.
Coatesville Man Sentenced for Assaulting Police Officer
WEST CHESTER, PA — On Tuesday, Judge Alita Rovito sentenced 20-year-old Jalin Dill of Coatesville to 4½ -11 years in prison for assaulting a Coatesville police officer after fleeing in a car and on foot in April 2021, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. He was found guilty of aggravated assault against the police, fleeing and eluding, and related charges in May 2022.
Man Arrested for Simple Assault in Oxford
OXFORD, PA — In Oxford, PA, a man was arrested for simple assault after allegedly hitting and throwing his girlfriend to the ground. The incident occurred on July 31, 2022, on the Unit block of South Third Street. Jorge Davila, age 23, is accused of assaulting the victim multiple times and causing visible injuries. Davila was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison by the constables. He has been charged with simple assault and related offenses.
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Perfumes
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the theft of $2,993.00 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty supply store located at 861 E. Baltimore Pike. Cammille Baker, age 36, has been charged with retail theft...
Cold Case Unit Asks for Public’s Help in Wilmington Murder from 2011
WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection to a murder that occurred in 2011. On June 30, 2011, at 8:15 a.m., 30-year-old Teiso Richardson was shot and killed in the 200 block of West 28th Street. This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are asking for assistance from the public.
PA Man Sentenced to 18 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence July 25, 2022, on Alberto...
Fentanyl Dealer Admits Guilt, Sentenced to 48 Months in Federal Prison
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Brian Pena Villanueva, age 38, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to 48 months imprisonment for drug trafficking. According to...
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say that on July 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Justison Street for a theft that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 28-year-old Karimah Wilson as a suspect. Arrest warrants were secured for Wilson who was taken into custody without incident on July 24. Police also recovered the stolen property.
Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge, Trafficked Methamphetamine from Ohio and Pennsylvania
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 27, to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In...
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty in Cocaine Trafficking Investigation
PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Howard Johnson II, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday, July 29, to an Indictment charging him, and 26 other codefendants, with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine before United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy.
Lancaster Man Gets up to 15 Years for Punching Victim Following Fender Bender
LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster city man convicted of aggravated assault was sentenced to 6 ½ to 15 years in prison on July 26, 2022, in the Lancaster County Courthouse. Nathaniel H. Fields IV, 35 of the 400 block of South Prince Street, was found guilty by a jury of causing a severe wrist injury to a victim after punching him multiple times following a fender bender on the corner of E. Liberty and N. Plum streets in March 2021. The jury returned the guilty verdict on May 11, 2022.
DUI Conviction: Lancaster County Man Facing up to 7 Years in Prison
LANCASTER, PA — A Columbia, Pennsylvania man was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013 after being stopped for illegally passing in the center lane, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Dung V. Dang, age 49, was convicted by a jury on July 14, 2022, of DUI...
Identity Theft Suspect Sought: State Police Say He Purchased $5,000 Worth of Goods
CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.
Woman Arrested for Lying on Firearm Purchase Forms
MORGANTOWN, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Erica Fields who was taken into custody on Monday, July 25, 2022. The suspect was arrested in connection with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center.
Infamous-Ryders Biker Gang Leader, Lancaster County Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Jose Antonio Ramos a/k/a “One,” age 40, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 87 months imprisonment for drug trafficking.
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Theft Suspect
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is currently on the hunt for 22-year-old Raymond Silva-Bledsoe, who is wanted in connection with a theft that took place last month. Authorities state that on July 18th, 2022, Silva-Bledsoe and several other suspects were caught on camera stealing...
34-Year-Old Faces up to 40 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court on July 22, 2022, to violating the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Ronald Lewis III, 34, formerly of the City’s East Hills neighborhood, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or...
Man Still Wanted After Lancaster County Drug Bust; Task Force Confiscates Drugs, Firearms, and $86,000
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force discovered and confiscated multiple drugs, firearms, and over $86,000 from a Lancaster city home as a result of an investigation that began on June 2, 2022. Christopher Alvelo, age 30, of the 500 block of E. Orange Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania...
Man Missing from East Nottingham Township: Nissan Altima LDD2622
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen at his residence in East Nottingham Township on July 24th. It is believed that he left in the pictured Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622. Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
