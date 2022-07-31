Celtics Stars Pay Tribute to Bill Russell Following NBA Icon's Death

www.nbcboston.com
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Should the NBA retire Bill Russell’s number league-wide?
Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at 88 this weekend. Should the NBA retire his number league-wide? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix makes a compelling argument.
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
NBC Sports
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to do 1 major thing in honor of Bill Russell
Magic Johnson wants to see the NBA pay tribute to Bill Russell in a big way. The retired Hall of Famer Johnson posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the league to retire the late great Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA. Johnson’s message comes just days after...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball
On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBC Sports
Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments
It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court. He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always...
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley And More NBA Vets Pay Tribute To Celtics Legend Bill Russell After His Death At 88
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and more are paying tribute to late Celtics legend Bill Russell.
In Memoriam: Boston Celtics, civil rights icon Bill Russell (1934-2022)
In celebration of his unparalleled excellence on the court with 11 NBA titles, 13 All-Star appearances, and 5 MVP awards among countless other accolades, as well his historic support of the US Civil Rights movement and struggle for social justice up to his passing this past Sunday, the league paid tribute to the monumental life of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell with a video.
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell
The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
FOX Sports
Bill Russell: Skip, Broussard remember NBA, national icon
Former Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday, and FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless paid their respects to the Hall of Famer. Broussard marveled at Russell's championship pedigree. "He's the greatest winner in American sports history, period," Broussard said. "There's not even a discussion. This is...
