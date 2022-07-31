ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Where LSU stands among top 25 teams entering fall camp, per the ESPN Football Power Index

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
The Tigers aren’t the easiest team to make projections about heading into 2022.

Though the team is coming off a disappointing 6-7 finish in 2021, there’s reason to believe it could take a significant step forward this season. There’s a new coach at the helm in Brian Kelly, and he brought with him a lot of talent, especially in the transfer portal.

Areas on the roster that looked porous a few months ago are much more minor questions now, and the Tigers could be poised to surprise some people this fall.

Though the national media at large isn’t particularly high on LSU, it actually ranks surprisingly high in the Football Power Index, ESPN’s analytics system, heading into the season.

Here’s what the top 25 looks like as we’ve reached the end of July.

25

Tennessee Volunteers

2021 Record: 7-6

2022 Projection: 7.1-4.9

24

Mississippi State Bulldogs

2021 Record: 7-6

2022 Projection: 6.5-5.5

23

Oregon Ducks

2021 Record: 10-4

2022 Projection: 8.6-3.8

22

Baylor Bears

2021 Record: 12-2

2022 Projection: 7.7-4.5

21

Wisconsin Badgers

2021 Record: 9-4

2022 Projection: 8.2-4.1

20

Pittsburgh Panthers

2021 Record: 11-3

2022 Projection: 8.7-3.5

19

North Carolina Tar Heels

2021 Record: 6-7

2022 Projection: 8.3-4.0

18

Kentucky Wildcats

2021 Record: 10-3

2022 Projection: 8.2-3.9

17

Ole Miss Rebels

2021 Record: 10-3

2022 Projection: 7.7-4.3

16

Penn State Nittany Lions

2021 Record: 7-6

2022 Projection: 8.0-4.1

15

Michigan State Spartans

2021 Record: 11-2

2022 Projection: 8.0-4.1

14

Oklahoma State Cowboys

2021 Record: 12-2

2022 Projection: 8.7-3.6

13

Utah Utes

2021 Record: 10-4

2022 Projection: 9.4-3.0

12

Texas A&M Aggies

2021 Record: 8-4

2022 Projection: 7.4-4.6

11

Auburn Tigers

2021 Record: 6-7

2022 Projection: 7.4-4.7

10

LSU Tigers

2021 Record: 6-7

2022 Projection: 7.7-4.3

9

Miami Hurricanes

2021 Record: 7-5

2022 Projection: 9.2-3.3

8

Oklahoma Sooners

2021 Record: 11-2

2022 Projection: 9.1-3.4

7

Texas Longhorns

2021 Record: 5-7

2022 Projection: 9.3-3.3

6

Michigan Wolverines

2021 Record: 12-2

2022 Projection: 9.5-2.6

5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2021 Record: 11-2

2022 Projection: 9.1-2.9

4

Clemson Tigers

2021 Record: 10-3

2022 Projection: 11.1-1.7

3

Georgia Bulldogs

2021 Record: 14-1

2022 Projection: 11.6-1.3

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

2021 Record: 11-2

2022 Projection: 11.8-1.0

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021 Record: 13-2

2022 Projection: 11.4-1.5

