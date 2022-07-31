Where LSU stands among top 25 teams entering fall camp, per the ESPN Football Power Index

The Tigers aren’t the easiest team to make projections about heading into 2022.

Though the team is coming off a disappointing 6-7 finish in 2021, there’s reason to believe it could take a significant step forward this season. There’s a new coach at the helm in Brian Kelly, and he brought with him a lot of talent, especially in the transfer portal.

Areas on the roster that looked porous a few months ago are much more minor questions now, and the Tigers could be poised to surprise some people this fall.

Though the national media at large isn’t particularly high on LSU, it actually ranks surprisingly high in the Football Power Index, ESPN’s analytics system, heading into the season.

Here’s what the top 25 looks like as we’ve reached the end of July.

25

Tennessee Volunteers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 7-6

2022 Projection: 7.1-4.9

24

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 7-6

2022 Projection: 6.5-5.5

23

Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 10-4

2022 Projection: 8.6-3.8

22

Baylor Bears

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 12-2

2022 Projection: 7.7-4.5

21

Wisconsin Badgers

Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

2021 Record: 9-4

2022 Projection: 8.2-4.1

20

Pittsburgh Panthers

Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

2021 Record: 11-3

2022 Projection: 8.7-3.5

19

North Carolina Tar Heels

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 6-7

2022 Projection: 8.3-4.0

18

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 10-3

2022 Projection: 8.2-3.9

17

Ole Miss Rebels

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 10-3

2022 Projection: 7.7-4.3

16

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

2021 Record: 7-6

2022 Projection: 8.0-4.1

15

Michigan State Spartans

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 11-2

2022 Projection: 8.0-4.1

14

Oklahoma State Cowboys

AP Photo/Alonzo Adams

2021 Record: 12-2

2022 Projection: 8.7-3.6

13

Utah Utes

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 10-4

2022 Projection: 9.4-3.0

12

Texas A&M Aggies

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 8-4

2022 Projection: 7.4-4.6

11

Auburn Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 6-7

2022 Projection: 7.4-4.7

10

LSU Tigers

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

2021 Record: 6-7

2022 Projection: 7.7-4.3

9

Miami Hurricanes

Richard Graulich-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 7-5

2022 Projection: 9.2-3.3

8

Oklahoma Sooners

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 11-2

2022 Projection: 9.1-3.4

7

Texas Longhorns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 5-7

2022 Projection: 9.3-3.3

6

Michigan Wolverines

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

2021 Record: 12-2

2022 Projection: 9.5-2.6

5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 11-2

2022 Projection: 9.1-2.9

4

Clemson Tigers

Syndication: The Greenville News

2021 Record: 10-3

2022 Projection: 11.1-1.7

3

Georgia Bulldogs

Syndication: Online Athens

2021 Record: 14-1

2022 Projection: 11.6-1.3

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

2021 Record: 11-2

2022 Projection: 11.8-1.0

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 13-2

2022 Projection: 11.4-1.5