ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

As Boston Red Sox trade rumors persist and team keeps losing, Alex Cora explains how he stays on an even keel

By Christopher Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Jaylin Davis
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Demarlo Hale
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Christian Vázquez
CBS Boston

Bogaerts discouraged after Red Sox trade Vazquez

BOSTON -- Baseball players want to win baseball games. Baseball players know that to win baseball games, they need as many good baseball players on their team. It's not a complicated situation.And when a front office does not appear dedicated to collecting the best baseball players possible, the baseball players on the baseball team certainly take notice.That's the position Xander Bogaerts found himself in this week. After feeling relief for being told that he wouldn't be traded away from Boston before Tuesday's deadline, he watched as the team sent away Christian Vazquez during batting practice on Monday night in Houston....
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#The Boston Red Sox#Christian#The Red Sox#Weei
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics

The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears

The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: What Red Sox are seeking in potential deadline trades

The Boston Red Sox seemingly are trying to walk a fine line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Recent reports suggested the Red Sox are open to trading veterans such as designated hitter J.D. Martinez, catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. But The Athletic's Ken...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Red Sox's Jaylin Davis joining dugout Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Franchy Cordero will replace Davis in right field and hit seventh while Jarren Duran reclaims the leadoff role. Duran has a $2,600 salary on Monday and...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy