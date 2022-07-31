Cincinnati Basketball: Jarrett Hensley to represent USA East Coast in Barcelona

cincyontheprowl.com
Related
Look: UC Unveils New Football Locker Rooms
The Bearcats have a shiny new oasis to get dressed before games.
Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Guard Interested in UC; 2025 Center Offered
The end of the grassroots basketball season is bringing out plenty of recruiting news.
downthedrive.com
Bearcats Football Preview: Bearcats are Always a Great Bet
As we get rolling with the Bearcats preseason football preview, let’s take a look back at how Cincinnati has performed for gamblers in the past few seasons. Cincinnati has proven to be one of the steadiest teams against the spread in recent years. Using the conventional Vegas betting lines from the past three years, Cincinnati has been excellent for people making wagers.
Locos fall in finals; Furuto steps down
HAMILTON – Forget about the Hamilton Joes’ woeful pitching in Game 1 of the championship series. Pitching helped carry the Joes to an 8-3 victory over the Lima Locos to win the championship in Game 3 of the best-of-3 championship series of the Great Lakes Collegiate League Sunday at Hamilton’s Foundation Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High School Insider: Beechwood, CovCath football coaches discuss new year
Beechwood football coach Noel Rash and Covington Catholic coach Eddie Eviston reflect upon this preseason in a special episode of the WCPO High School Insider.
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
Elder, Oak Hills and Western Hills football programs look ahead to a new season
Elder football coach Doug Ramsey, Oak Hills coach Justin Roden and Western Hills coach Charles Boyd reflect on this preseason.
WLWT 5
Bengals donate more than $100K to Covington Catholic high school for athletic facility
PARK HILLS, Ky. — A Greater Cincinnati school received a big donation from the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL foundation. The organizations partnered together to donate $167,000 to Covington Catholic High School to support the completion of their new Fieldhouse. The fieldhouse will be an indoor athletic facility adjacent...
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022
Kid Rock is coming to Cincinnati, OH. This is a can't-miss event for any rock lover. Tickets are on sale now, so mark your calendars and get ready to rock out! This event in the middle of August is going to be massive, so many are going to see the rock legend himself!
WLWT 5
Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner
CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car In Cincinnati
Parking in Cincinnati sucks in general, but some places are definitely worse than others. Some may not be bad all the time (like, parking at the Banks isn't too bad during the week), but some are terrible all the time (like trying to parallel park in Mt. Adams, for example). While dealing with a shitty parking situation in Cincinnati isn't entirely avoidable, it's a good idea to add some extra time (and a dash of patience) to your commute if you're hoping to park in one of these spots in the Queen City and not be late for your dinner date.
cincinnatimagazine.com
The Brief And Curious Life Of Cincinnati’s First Astronomical Observatory
At the corner of Knowlton and Mad Anthony streets in Northside is a small and somewhat neglected monument cobbled together from the riot-wrecked detritus of the old Hamilton County Courthouse. The memorial marks the location of Ludlow Station, one of a line of fortifications maintaining a bulwark against attacks by Native American tribes as eastern settlers encroached on their territories. The monument was originally erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1915. In 1976, an additional bronze plaque, now missing, was added by the DAR which read:
luxury-houses.net
Private Home with Serene Garden in Cincinnati Listed at $3,399,000
The Estate in Cincinnati is a luxurious home featuring detailed ceilings throughout in main floor and great outdoor spaces now available for sale. This home located at 9170 Given Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,760 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy S Recker – Sibcy Cline, Inc. (Phone: 513 518-2520, 513 793-2121) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mayor declares Saturday 'American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day'
CINCINNATI — Looking for a way to spend your Saturday? Break out the cornhole boards and look no further as Saturday, July 30, has been declared "World Cornhole Day" in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has declared Saturday as "American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day" in the city. The...
Famous hippo Fiona to become a big sister
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Fiona, the world’s most internet-famous hippo, is about to become a big sister. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced Sunday in a social media post that Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is “doing well and on 24-hour birth watch.” On Monday, the zoo shared a picture of Fiona with the caption, “Waiting […]
WLWT 5
A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge is blocking lanes and causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 on the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is reportedly at mile marker 191.4, just after entering Kentucky from Ohio. Delays are...
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
WKRC
Local woman's travel business named one of the 15 best in the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local tour operator is getting praise from "Travel and Leisure" magazine. Cincinnati-based Explorer Chick has a spot in the top 15 world's best tour operators worldwide. Founder and CEO Nicki Bruckmann explains why she launched this business and how she did it.
FOXBusiness
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0