Cincinnati Basketball: Jarrett Hensley to represent USA East Coast in Barcelona

By Charles Post
 3 days ago
downthedrive.com

Bearcats Football Preview: Bearcats are Always a Great Bet

As we get rolling with the Bearcats preseason football preview, let’s take a look back at how Cincinnati has performed for gamblers in the past few seasons. Cincinnati has proven to be one of the steadiest teams against the spread in recent years. Using the conventional Vegas betting lines from the past three years, Cincinnati has been excellent for people making wagers.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Lima News

Locos fall in finals; Furuto steps down

HAMILTON – Forget about the Hamilton Joes’ woeful pitching in Game 1 of the championship series. Pitching helped carry the Joes to an 8-3 victory over the Lima Locos to win the championship in Game 3 of the best-of-3 championship series of the Great Lakes Collegiate League Sunday at Hamilton’s Foundation Field.
LIMA, OH
wvxu.org

Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?

Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner

CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car In Cincinnati

Parking in Cincinnati sucks in general, but some places are definitely worse than others. Some may not be bad all the time (like, parking at the Banks isn't too bad during the week), but some are terrible all the time (like trying to parallel park in Mt. Adams, for example). While dealing with a shitty parking situation in Cincinnati isn't entirely avoidable, it's a good idea to add some extra time (and a dash of patience) to your commute if you're hoping to park in one of these spots in the Queen City and not be late for your dinner date.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

The Brief And Curious Life Of Cincinnati’s First Astronomical Observatory

At the corner of Knowlton and Mad Anthony streets in Northside is a small and somewhat neglected monument cobbled together from the riot-wrecked detritus of the old Hamilton County Courthouse. The memorial marks the location of Ludlow Station, one of a line of fortifications maintaining a bulwark against attacks by Native American tribes as eastern settlers encroached on their territories. The monument was originally erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1915. In 1976, an additional bronze plaque, now missing, was added by the DAR which read:
CINCINNATI, OH
luxury-houses.net

Private Home with Serene Garden in Cincinnati Listed at $3,399,000

The Estate in Cincinnati is a luxurious home featuring detailed ceilings throughout in main floor and great outdoor spaces now available for sale. This home located at 9170 Given Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,760 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy S Recker – Sibcy Cline, Inc. (Phone: 513 518-2520, 513 793-2121) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Famous hippo Fiona to become a big sister

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Fiona, the world’s most internet-famous hippo, is about to become a big sister. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced Sunday in a social media post that Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is “doing well and on 24-hour birth watch.” On Monday, the zoo shared a picture of Fiona with the caption, “Waiting […]
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks

For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
CINCINNATI, OH
