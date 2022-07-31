ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

2 dead after homemade helicopter crashes in Florida

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fvo6H_0gzhoqf900

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died after an aircraft described by authorities as “experimental” crashed in Clay County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the helicopter was homemade, CBS News reported.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter touched down between two buildings on private property in the Keystone Heights area at around 10 a.m., The Gainesville Sun reported.

When they arrived at the scene, however, officials found the aircraft badly damaged and engulfed in flames, CBS News reported.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, the aircraft caught fire on impact, and two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene, the Sun reported.

It was not immediately clear from where the flight originated, and the Florida Highway Patrol’s investigation is ongoing, both news outlets reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Multiple children, baby hospitalized after wreck on I-75

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - At least five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 406 on I-75. They say one adult and four...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”. Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Keystone Heights, FL
State
Florida State
Clay County, FL
Accidents
City
Keystone, FL
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
WCJB

Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital

Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD responds to 3 gunfire incidents

Three separate gunfire incidents since Saturday night resulted in one home being damaged in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers responded to the first call for reported gunfire on Saturday at 11:39 p.m. at NE Montana Street. The victim heard three or four rounds shot outside and noise inside their residence. Further investigation revealed one round that penetrated the home causing damage. Officers also found shell casings where the gunfire apparently originated.
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cbs News#The Gainesville Sun#Cox Media Group
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested on battery charge at Pine Ridge Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Clarence Junior Williams, 51, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested early yesterday morning in Pine Ridge Apartments and charged with felony battery as a repeat offender. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that Williams was “very drunk” and began arguing with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City police are investigating three incidents of gunfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Officers arrived at Cedar Park Apartments early Monday where there was reported gunfire. Officers say they found people fighting but no evidence of a shooting. There were also reports of shots fired called in at the Wayne Place Apartments. A search of the...
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
First Coast News

New Florida Blue Medicare program could help bring down opioid deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue Medicare is rolling out a new program that will help to reduce overdose deaths and educate our community about that safe use of opioids. Opioid related medical emergencies are a growing and consistent problem here across the state, including Jacksonville. Jacksonville Fire Rescue was dispatched to almost 5,000 suspected opioid-related emergencies in 2021. The number was about the same for 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”

Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
110K+
Followers
116K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy