Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star receiver, includes LSU among finalists

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE — Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. will announce his commitment at 3:06 p.m. on Aug. 6, he announced Sunday on Instagram.

His final four schools are LSU, Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M. In April, he had a top six, which included Michigan and Oregon.

At 6-foot-4 and 181 pounds, Sampson is the No. 4 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 3 player in Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He attends Catholic Baton Rouge High School and will make his announcement at Catholic's gym.

TYREE ADAMS COMMITS TO LSU:Four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams from St. Augustine commits to LSU football

SAMPAH AND WEBB DEPART LSU:LSU football's Antoine Sampah and Phillip Webb leave program due to medical concerns

SHELTON SAMPSON INJURY HISTORY:How 5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. has fought through injuries the last two seasons

LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton are his primary recruiters, according to 247Sports. He unofficially visited Texas A&M this weekend, but 247Sports and On3Sports both anticipate that he will commit to LSU.

Sampson had 40 catches for 932 yards and eight touchdowns last season despite battling various injuries. Catholic went on to win the Division I state championship with him and four-star LSU signee Emery Jones leading the way.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

