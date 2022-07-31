ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beth Mead Wins UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Golden Boot Ahead Of Alexandra Popp

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

The England and Arsenal forward had three trophies to lift at Wembley Stadium.

England forward Beth Mead had three trophies to lift on Sunday evening at Wembley Stadium.

As well as getting her hands on the UEFA European Women's Championship trophy, Mead picked up the Euro 2022 Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament award.

The Arsenal forward did not find the net in England's 2-1 win over Germany in the final but her tally of six goals in the tournament saw her finish as the leading scorer.

England no.7 Beth Mead pictured shooting to score against Sweden in the semi-finals of Euro 2022

IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Nigel Keene

Germany's Alexandra Popp also ended Euro 2022 with six goals. But Mead made three assists, compared to Popp's none, which was ultimately used as the official tie-breaker.

Mead was subbed off with an injury after 64 minutes of the final. Her replacement was Chloe Kelly, who went on to score the winning goal in extra time.

Ella Toone had earlier scored the final's opening goal with a stunning lob before Lina Magull equalized to force extra time.

Mead pictured with two trophies after winning the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament award at UEFA Women's Euro 2022

IMAGO/Sports Press Photo/Pedro Soares

