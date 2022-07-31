Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (July 31st, 2022)

www.piratesandprincesses.net
piratesandprincesses.net
Cabana Bay Exclusive Halloween Horror Nights Walk-Through Attraction Announced
In a pattern that fits recent years of Halloween Horror Nights, Halloween Horror Nights announced, via social media, that an exclusive resort guest photo experience will return for 2022. This year, the theme for this walk-through attraction will be “Universal Monsters Gallery of Legends.” On previous years, resort guests have gotten to experience photo opportunities pertaining to Stranger Things franchise or Jack the Clown.
kennythepirate.com
Popular Disney World transportation deal is extended!
Getting to and from Disney World just got cheaper with the extension of this transportation deal. Disney’s announcement that they were discontinuing free Magical Express transportation left many Guests stressed about how to get to and from their Disney Resort. Many companies rose to the challenge, but Sunshine Flyer goes above and beyond those other companies.
MCO’s Plaza Premium Orlando Lounge Lands Celebrity Chef
We’re getting close. It’s only a month and a half until the grand opening of Orlando International Airport’s (MCO) multi-billion dollar Terminal C expansion. News has been coming out in dribs and drabs but now we have a pretty good idea about what it’s going to look like when it opens.
WDW News Today
Give Kids the World Village Returns to Full Capacity, Discontinues Night of a Million Lights Event
Today, Give Kids the World Village announced on Twitter that they would finally return to full capacity after two and a half years. But there was a rather sad caveat that came with this announcement. As the village returns to its full-time focus on “creating life-changing experiences for Wish families”,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
click orlando
National Watermelon Day: Here’s a list of watermelon dishes you can find in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Watermelon Day is on Wednesday and to celebrate the special occasion, here is a list of places in Orlando that serve watermelon-inspired dishes. Find out which watermelon treat wins your heart. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Watermelon Dole Whip at Disney...
Halloween in Orlando 2022: 20+ Seriously Spooky Halloween Date Ideas
Celebrate Halloween in Orlando with these top picks for the area's most haunted happenings!. Halloween starts early in Orlando. You can partake in frightful festivities starting as soon as September. Start planning your couples costume, stock up on your favorite Halloween goodies at the store, and do date night at one of these fantastic Halloween events in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida Zoo to open new train attraction this fall
SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced Tuesday that its popular miniature streamliner is set to reopen with a new train coming down the tracks. The new train attraction called "The Champion" is set to open this fall to carry kids and adults on a loop around the Zoo, including views of Florida landscapes, realistic miniature railroad crossings, and the train depot near the zoo's entrance.
orlandoweekly.com
Top Chef winner Hung Huynh is opening Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall in Mills 50
One of the most skilled and talented chefs in this city is finally (finally!) opening his own restaurant in Orlando. Hung Huynh, who recently signed on to become Director of Culinary Innovation at Johnny and Jimmy Tung's Omei Restaurant Group, will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. next door to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive.
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
mynews13.com
Universal Studios to fix Orlando road as it preps path to Epic Universe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios is planning to improve an Orlando road as they get ready for their newest theme park, Epic Universe. Universal Studios plans to make improvements to Carrier Drive. Universal plans to use Carrier Drive as a path for its shuttle buses between its main campus...
bungalower
New book store opening just north of downtown Orlando
The ever-changing Downtown Credo’s North Quarter Market just north of downtown has a new addition to its coffee shop offerings; a book store. Zeppelin Books (Instagram | Website) is a new independent book shop that’s currently in a soft-open phase at 885 North Orange Avenue [GMap], activating shelves that have seen a number of different operators in the years since Credo opened there, including groceries from The Farmacy (Facebook), houseplants from Porch Therapy (Website), and whimsical pieces by woodworker Blair Sligar’s Hog Eat Hog (Facebook), among others.
WESH
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Offers an Average of This Many Sq. Ft. for $1,500 Rent
As housing costs continue to increase around Orlando, apartment space remains a top priority for renters locally and nationwide. To help them get the best value for their money, RentCafe recently calculated how much square footage renters can enjoy on a monthly budget of $1,500. For $1,500 a month, which...
WESH
Central Florida zoo introduces new train
SANFORD, Fla. — Of course, animals are the stars of the show at the Central Florida Zoo, but soon a new attraction will be up and running. It's been nearly three years since people could take a train ride around the zoo property, but a new train is close to accepting riders.
3 Florida Cities With Skyrocketing Rent Growth & Here's What You Can Get For $1,700
Florida has a wild amount of rent growth, and people are constantly moving from different states, like New York and California, to find apartments down south. There are three major cities that have seen skyrocketing increases in their real estate market, according to Nasdaq, and a realtor has even confirmed with Narcity that price tags in some areas have increased 58%.
fox35orlando.com
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7
ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities. Friday: August 5, 2022. Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium...
bungalower
Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar to close in September
According to recent social media posts, downtown watering hole, Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar (Facebook | Instagram), will close up shop on September 25, 2022. According to their posts, the owner, Karen Wall, would like to find a new location to re-open the Irish pub concept, but for now, she found it “… illogical to maintain a drinkery in downtown Orlando with increasing rent and decreasing demand.“
Lights out: Give Kids the World ends Night of a Million Lights holiday tradition
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A new holiday tradition that began during the height of the pandemic is going dim after only a few years. Give Kids the World announced Wednesday that it will discontinue hosting Night of a Million Lights at its Village in order“to remain focused on our mission to create life-changing experiences for wish families.”
