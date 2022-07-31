Woman luring men to Bronx hotels where cohorts rob, duct tape them in sex scheme: cops

A 20-something woman has been using Facebook to lure men to Bronx hotels, where two armed cohorts then rob the trio’s victims, cops say.

Investigators are looking at five such robberies between July 7 and Tuesday, police said.

“Once both [the woman and victim] are inside of the hotel room, the female instructs the male to take a shower, and while he is in the bathroom she lets into the hotel room another female and a male,” the NYPD said.

“When the victim exits the bathroom the second female and the male both display firearms at the victim and threaten to shoot him.”

The three robbers then use duct tape to bind their victims and remove personal property, including the clothes that the targets are wearing, as well as cash and cellphones. No injuries requiring hospitalization were reported in any of the incidents.

The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. July 7 when a 31-year-old man was robbed of his cell phone, wallet and debit card inside the Wheeler Hotel at 1162 Wheeler Ave., cops said.

The second crime occurred around 12:40 a.m. July 16 when a 31-year-old man was robbed inside the Crown Motor Inn at 3320 Boston Road.

The third incident happened the next day, when a 48-year-old man was robbed at the Friendly Motor Inn at 1119 East Gun Hill Road, cops said. The robbers took his debit and credit cards, clothing and car keys. They then ran up $3,000 of charges on his cards, cops said.

The fourth incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. July 24 inside the Van Cortlandt Motel at 6393 Broadway when a 46-year-old man was robbed of $200 cash, personal items and a credit card, cops said.

The fifth robbery happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday inside the Sheridan Hotel at 1440 Sheridan Blvd. The 45-year-old victim had an unknown amount of money and his clothing stolen.

The woman who is believed to lure in the victims is about 25 years old, 5’2″ tall and 200 pounds with black hair, tattoos on both arms and wearing eyeglasses, authorities said.

The second female is believed to be about 40 years old, 4’11” tall and 140 pounds with black hair.

The man in the crew is about 25 years old, stands 5’10” and weighs about 170 pounds with a medium build and black hair.

Police released surveillance photos depicting all three individuals.

