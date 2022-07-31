ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs

By Web Staff
wfirnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wfirnews.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Car chase, foot chase across SE Roanoke ends with man arrested

UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details about an incident that started as a police chase and ended with a crash and a man behind bars Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident started in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE when they were performing a routine...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
WFXR

Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSPA 7News

3 arrested for violating probation in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon for violating their probation. The Asheville Police Department located Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown, Dallis Tyler Rodgers and Randy Lithertoe Ellis in central Asheville. Police seized a firearm, 56.52 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine during the arrests. The suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Arrested for possession of meth

A Gretna man was arrested for possession of methamphetamines, among other charges. Joseph Michael Childress was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
GRETNA, VA
WJHL

THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Hershberger Rd Nw
my40.tv

Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was reported missing on Aug. 1. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSLS

Pittsylvania County man arrested on drug, firearm charges

GRETNA, Va. – A Pittsylvania County man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Childress was arrested after their Special Investigative Division conducted a narcotics search warrant at his home on Monday. Authorities said that investigators found methamphetamines, money,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
my40.tv

More details released in deadly Hendersonville crash; victim identified

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — The person killed in a Friday night crash in Hendersonville has been identified. The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Airport Road. Officials say two vehicles were traveling southwest on Airport Road when Vehicle one "improperly passed" Vehicle two "at a high rate of speed." Vehicle one lost control and traveled off the road to the left, striking a utility pole, a tree, then overturning.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSLS

Music scholarship set up in honor of local murder victim

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A special tribute after a horrific tragedy. Emily Bivins was a victim of a triple homicide that happened in Pittsylvania County in 2019 that left the Southside shaken. Emily’s brother, Matthew Bernard was charged with brutally murdering her, her one-year-old son, and their mother.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Sets Fire To Own Home, With Fiance’ Inside

Johnson City Police arrest a Johnson City man found wandering outside his smoldering apartment, charging him with starting the fires himself. 56 year old Keith T. Duncan allegedly was seen setting multiple small fires inside his apartment with his fiance’ inside. Police detained Duncan while questioning neighbors who called police with reports of an intoxicated male setting fires. Duncan is being housed in the Washington County, Tennessee Detention on a 50 thousand dollar bond facing charges of Aggravated Arson. The Johnson City Fire Department extinguished the fires after finding burned pillows, bed linens and bath towels.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
my40.tv

Suspect dead after 3 people killed in Yancey County

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said three people were shot and killed inside a home Monday afternoon and the suspect was killed by deputies after opening fire when they arrived. According to a social media post, deputies received a call just after 4:30 p.m. on...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy