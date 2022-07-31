Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs

Read on wfirnews.com
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
One stabbed, one arrested following fight in Patrick Co., authorities say
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman is behind bars and a man is in the hospital after an argument at a Patrick County home reportedly turned into a stabbing and a vehicle theft Tuesday evening. According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ashley Dayton of Stuart arrived at a home in the 400 […]
WSLS
Man facing felony charges after Roanoke police chase results in crash
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is facing felony charges and a woman is hospitalized after a police chase that resulted in a crash in Roanoke on Thursday morning, according to authorities. Authorities said that officers were doing a routine patrol route in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE...
WDBJ7.com
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Car chase, foot chase across SE Roanoke ends with man arrested
UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details about an incident that started as a police chase and ended with a crash and a man behind bars Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident started in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE when they were performing a routine...
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
3 arrested for violating probation in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon for violating their probation. The Asheville Police Department located Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown, Dallis Tyler Rodgers and Randy Lithertoe Ellis in central Asheville. Police seized a firearm, 56.52 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine during the arrests. The suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center […]
chathamstartribune.com
Arrested for possession of meth
A Gretna man was arrested for possession of methamphetamines, among other charges. Joseph Michael Childress was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
my40.tv
Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was reported missing on Aug. 1. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
Madison man accused of stealing fuel from school buses, Rockingham sheriff says
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been accused of siphoning fuel from Rockingham County school buses. According to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, nearly $800 in fuel was stolen from buses at Huntsville Elementary School and $750 in fuel was stolen from buses parked at McMichael High School. Deputies say they have charged Gary […]
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
WSLS
Pittsylvania County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
GRETNA, Va. – A Pittsylvania County man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Childress was arrested after their Special Investigative Division conducted a narcotics search warrant at his home on Monday. Authorities said that investigators found methamphetamines, money,...
my40.tv
More details released in deadly Hendersonville crash; victim identified
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — The person killed in a Friday night crash in Hendersonville has been identified. The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Airport Road. Officials say two vehicles were traveling southwest on Airport Road when Vehicle one "improperly passed" Vehicle two "at a high rate of speed." Vehicle one lost control and traveled off the road to the left, striking a utility pole, a tree, then overturning.
Two teens die in Long Island house fire, police say
Authorities responded to the blaze at the Spring Lane residence in Noyac at around 3:35 a.m. Three people had escaped the fire but two female teens were unaccounted for, police said.
WSLS
Music scholarship set up in honor of local murder victim
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A special tribute after a horrific tragedy. Emily Bivins was a victim of a triple homicide that happened in Pittsylvania County in 2019 that left the Southside shaken. Emily’s brother, Matthew Bernard was charged with brutally murdering her, her one-year-old son, and their mother.
993thex.com
Johnson City Man Sets Fire To Own Home, With Fiance’ Inside
Johnson City Police arrest a Johnson City man found wandering outside his smoldering apartment, charging him with starting the fires himself. 56 year old Keith T. Duncan allegedly was seen setting multiple small fires inside his apartment with his fiance’ inside. Police detained Duncan while questioning neighbors who called police with reports of an intoxicated male setting fires. Duncan is being housed in the Washington County, Tennessee Detention on a 50 thousand dollar bond facing charges of Aggravated Arson. The Johnson City Fire Department extinguished the fires after finding burned pillows, bed linens and bath towels.
my40.tv
Suspect dead after 3 people killed in Yancey County
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said three people were shot and killed inside a home Monday afternoon and the suspect was killed by deputies after opening fire when they arrived. According to a social media post, deputies received a call just after 4:30 p.m. on...
Man charged with murder following shooting at birthday party in Greenville
A man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Saturday morning at a birthday party in Greenville.
WDBJ7.com
Two beagles in Franklin Co. blazed a trail for thousands more
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - With their noses leading the way, two beagles took off across the yard, exploring almost every blade of grass. And while the dogs appeared right at home, they didn’t start out in the Franklin County countryside. “This is Daisy, which we got in 2020...
whee.net
Man who struck child exited school bus sentenced to prison
Man involved in Henry County school bus hit-and-run sentenced to prison. A man accused of hitting an 8-year-old boy as he got off the school bus appeared in court Wednesday.
