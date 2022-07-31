TCU commit Zachary Chapman talks visit to Fort Worth, upcoming season

A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO