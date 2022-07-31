TCU commit Zachary Chapman talks visit to Fort Worth, upcoming season

247sports.com
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow CellphonesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com
TCU reveals embarrassingly awkward locker room dance
TCU players evidently have plenty of time on their hands to work on a dance video for TikTok, and have unleashed it on the world. The players, Quincy Brown, Dominic Dinunzio and D’Arco Perkins-McAllister performed the dance, complete with hand motions, and moves where they laid on the floor for a moment.
247Sports
Hirschi WR Carroll commits to SMU football
The SMU football team picked up its 16th commitment in the Class of 2023, adding Wichita Falls Hirschi wide receiver Jamarion Carroll. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Carroll is coming off a big season where he helped the Huskies reach the Class 4A Division I state semifinals, falling to eventual champion Stephenville 38-35. He caught eight passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He caught four passes for 116 yards with an 87-yard touchdown reception and had a 61-yard touchdown run in the Region I-4A Division I semifinal win against Springtown.
Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game
A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
Home showings down 30% in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Home showings across Dallas-Fort Worth dropped 30% year-over-year in June — further evidence that the North Texas housing market is cooling fast. Showings in North Texas fell faster than...
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
fwtx.com
Business is A-Boomin’ in Fort Worth This Month
The sales tax collectors are grinning from ear to ear, though they might have to spring for a new calculator. A list of the busiest cities in the U.S. in August, in terms of places to be and people to see, is out, and one not-so-modest locale ranks awfully high.
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this week
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
Report says these are the best burger joints in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you're not grilling to stay out of the heat then you're in luck.
Texas Man Accidentally Kills Himself After Shooting Woman in Neck
If only instant karma worked this way every time. A man in Dallas, Texas ended up killing himself after the bullet fired from the gun he used to shoot a woman exited her and hit him in the leg. Magic Bullet. Byron Redmon is the 26-year-old Texas man that shot...
Maryland Daily Record
Dusty Hill Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Dusty Hill, born as Joseph Michael Hill, is a famous singer, songwriter, and musician. He is famous for being the secondary lead vocalist and the American Rock Group ZZ Top bassist. Dusty Hill is a jack of all trades who plays the bass guitar, sings backing and lead vocals. In 2004, the music legend received an induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as an active member of the ZZ Top.
August is National Sandwich Month: These are the top spots for sandwiches around Dallas & Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is moving along swimmingly and it is now August, lunchtime is more popular than ever and the greatest lunch food item of all time is being celebrated this month. August just so happens to be National Sandwich Month and no matter what bread, meat,...
Man shot in Fort Worth while riding his bike
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man riding his bike in Fort Worth was shot at Tuesday evening. Fort Worth police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the Weber Avenue and Selene Street intersection. When the man was riding his bike down Weber Street, occupants of a vehicle drove near him and fired shots, police said. The man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the suspects and victim know each other.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
August Looking Like July With More Triple-Digit Heat to Come
July finished as the third-warmest July on record at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The average high was 102.4 degrees, which is almost seven degrees above normal. This July calendar shows the high temperatures over the past month. Only four days were below 100 degrees. Only two days the high was lower than normal.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer
DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
