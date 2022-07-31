Elden Ring DLC Leaked?

thegamehaus.com
Related
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Ubisoft Reportedly Planning to Already Cancel New Multiplayer Game
Ubisoft is reportedly planning to already cancel a multiplayer game that the publisher only released a little under two months ago. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Roller Champions, which is a 3v3 sports-centric multiplayer title. And while the release of Roller Champions is something that was a long time coming given that it was first announced back in 2019, it sounds like Ubisoft is already giving up on the project.
Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X
Nintendo continues to produce and publish great exclusives for the Nintendo Switch, and this list of the top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives aims to put a highlight on these games. While the big-ticket games like the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel and the Metroid Prime games are still long ways off, we’re […] The post Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X appeared first on ClutchPoints.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for August 2022
It’s almost August and that means it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. These games will be available for free for anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription, no matter which tier. Do keep in mind you have to have an active PlayStation Plus...
technewstoday.com
10 Best Original Xbox Games of All Time
Microsoft stormed the gaming world in 2001 with the debut of Sony. The console introduced Halo, one of the most successful FPS games ever. Is there more to the platform, though? In other words, what are the best original Xbox games?. Sony has stood at the top of console competition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Apex Legends Wingman Nerf in Season 14 Weapon Changes
The Apex Legends Wingman is one of the most well-known weapons in the game. Since the release of Apex Legends, players have been drawn to the high-damage pistol capable of long-range combat. The Wingman is a powerful gun, so in Season 14 it is receiving a nerf by an unexpected reclassification.
Could Vantage’s Mother be Apex Legends Scryer?
For those who aren’t aware, data miners leaked the next nine heroes that are supposed to be added to the Apex Games. Among those names is one called Scryer, who appears to mess around vision and scanning. With season 14 just around the corner, Xiomara Contreras, aka Vantage and her trailers are already out. However, with them emerged a theory, could Xenia Contreras, Vantage’s mother be Apex Legends Scryer, the leaked legend?
Paldea Pokemon Region Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
After an almost two-month drought of news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally had some aspects revealed. Most of the reveals had been leaked by a riddler/leaker but for those who were able to avoid them, there was brand new information. One of the most major reveals was the new Pokemon Region. Paldea will be the newest Pokemon Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is what is known about Paldea for the newest Pokemon games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
IGN
Square Enix Files DMCA Request Against Patreon User for Leaking Tomb Raider Script
It seems like the new leaks for the upcoming Tomb Raider game were true after all, as developer Crystal Dynamics has filed a DMCA request on Patreon against a channel, who revealed the details through his podcast. Details about the project codenamed 'Project Jawbreaker' became widely public recently, when Colin...
Finally, Skyrim has realistic rug physics—complete with tripping!
Just this morning while stumbling out of bed to make coffee, I tripped on the bunched up corner of my bedroom's area rug. I thought to myself: "I sure wish I could do this in a videogame." Thanks to johnskyrim's JS Rumpled Rugs mod, spotted by our colleagues at GamesRadar, I can finally have the rug-tripping experience I crave in Bethesda's seminal 2011 RPG.
Will Project L Be Free to Play?
Both fighting game fans and Riot Games enthusiasts received some great news earlier this week. On Monday August 1, Project L’s executive producer Tom Cannon made an announcement highlighting one of the biggest questions about Riot’s latest game. Cannon revealed in a short video that Project L will be free to play. The untitled fight game will focus on overall availability for players everywhere, starting with a zero-dollar price tag.
Blizzard reportedly cans WoW spinoff MMO that spent three years in development
Codenamed Neptune, the game was being developed by the Chinese gaming giant NetEase. A new report in Bloomberg (opens in new tab) says that Blizzard and NetEase have cancelled a World of Warcraft spinoff after three years of development. The game was being developed by NetEase, China's second-largest games company after Tencent, which co-developed Diablo Immortal.
How Nintendo Conquered the Gaming World
Before Nintendo burrowed its way into millions of homes, it had to win over retailers in New York City—and the difficulty level was set to 'almost impossible.'
No Revelations Regarding Mortal Kombat Will Be Made At Evo 2022
This weekend marks the start of Evo 2022, which will include the live show “Evo Lounge,” which will include “interesting material” and divulge details from August 5 to 6. Warner Bros. Games, Capcom, SNK, Arc System Works, and Bandai Namco Entertainment are all there, according to...
NME
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ details to be revealed this weekend
It’s been confirmed that Infinity Ward is set to share new details about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this weekend at the League Championship. A tweet posted by the Call Of Duty League’s account reads: “Tune in to Championship Sunday where members of Infinity Ward will share new information on Modern Warfare 2”.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0