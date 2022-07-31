Michigan prof who made vulgar video quit, settles for $95K
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by agreeing to accept $95,000.
Barry Mehler also agreed to a three-year gag order and retirement. If he criticizes Ferris State University, he could be forced to pay $60,000.Free speech debate underway for Ferris professor suspended over viral video
Mehler taught history at Ferris State for decades. He made headlines when the school placed him on paid leave in response to a provocative 14-minute video . Mehler used profanities and made a sexual reference as he rambled on about his attendance policy, grades, plagiarism and COVID-19.
Mehler says he was just trying to get students' "juices flowing."
