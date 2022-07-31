Long-time Franklin County supervisor passes away

wfirnews.com
WSLS
Henry County to expand internet services
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County residents will have more access to the internet soon. On Tuesday, the Henry County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract with RiverStreet Networks that would expand internet services to underserved areas throughout the county, according to a press release. The release said that...
NRVNews
Pulaski County Resident Graduates as LPN
Pulaski County resident Amber Danielle Tabor was among the New River Community College students who graduated from the practical nursing program on August 1. Dr. Peter Anderson, NRCC Vice President for Instruction and Student Services, addressed graduates at the ceremony. Stacey Crowder and Daniel Longoria were chosen by their peers to give the student address.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be holding a conference on Tuesday to provide a public health update. Dr. Cynthia Morrow will provide the update at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Morrow will provide a COVID-19 update and share other information surrounding public health topics.
Franklin News Post
VHSL alignment proposal places Franklin County in Class 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE—A recommended plan by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Alignment Committee has placed Franklin County in Class 5 and in Region D which includes 18 other schools. If approved, the plan would be in effect for the 2023-2024 through 2026-2027 academic years. High School officials said they...
wfirnews.com
Filtration change results in discolored water
Some customers in Roanoke County might have noticed discolored water. It’s safe to drink, as WFIR’s Ian Price reports.
WSLS
Lynchburg City School Board provides update on new Facilities Master Plan
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a school board meeting Tuesday night, Lynchburg City Schools discussed what’s to come as they work to create an LCS Facilities Master Plan. As we’ve previously reported, in March 2022, a report revealed that the number of public schools in the Hill City is starting to outpace the enrollment rate, creating an issue for school leaders.
WSET
Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City celebrates neighborhood park renovations
More fun opportunities are now possible for families at Roanoke City parks thanks to generous funding and work. WFIR Intern Reporter Alex Powell has more on a ribbon cutting in Garden City today:
WSET
City of Roanoke opened a new playground in Garden City Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Play Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, Virginia held a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Garden City Park on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Government celebrated the opening of one of six new playgrounds with a ribbon cutting. The city said these infrastructure improvements...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County teachers express back-to-school excitement
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - School starts back for Pittsylvania County students next week. One teacher at Mount Airy Elementary is excited to start her third year of teaching. Mrs. Osborne previously only taught fourth graders, but this year, she’ll be teaching third and fifth graders as well. “It’s...
wfirnews.com
National Night Out expanding in Roanoke
National Night Out events will be held all over Roanoke tonight, and a new neighborhood will be joining the City’s festivities. The annual National Night Out campaign will have events all over Roanoke this evening, and this year Williamson road will be joining in. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:
chathamstartribune.com
Former administrator files assault, battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman has filed an assault and battery charge against the manager of The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Pittsylvania County General District Court. The incident involved Smitherman losing his hat. To read more, pick up a copy of the Chatham Star-Tribune on Wednesday.
WDBJ7.com
Local Office on Aging opens Wellness Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After two months of working on the project, the Local Office on Aging has officially opened its new wellness center. The idea for the new building came after the pandemic forced many elders into isolation. The new space will allow them to socialize and access services.
WSLS
Roanoke gets millions in funding to upgrade public housing projects
ROANOKE, Va. – Three public housing projects in Roanoke will finally get a facelift thanks to a new grant worth millions of dollars. Nearly $4 million from a Virginia Housing Development Authority grant is going to the Star City to upgrade public housing projects. The money will help fix...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville participates in National Night Out
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Martinsville participated in the 39th annual National Night Out Tuesday night. Martinsville Police and members of the community were at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Officials asked people to lock their doors, turn on porch lights, and...
WSLS
Dan River Finishing Mill demolished, Caesars Casino construction begins
DANVILLE, Va. – The Caesars Casino is one step closer to being complete in Danville. The former Dan River Finishing Mill has officially been demolished, making room for construction to begin on Caesars Casino. The casino will go in at the former location of the Finishing Mill, now that...
cardinalnews.org
Statue of ‘the Mother of Modern Medicine’ to come to South Boston
Henrietta Lacks, who quite literally changed the world of medicine, spent her childhood in Clover in Halifax County. And Halifax County spent the weekend – Lacks’ birthday weekend – commemorating her life and legacy. The weekend culminated in a kickoff fundraising event Monday morning for a statue of Lacks to be erected at Constitution Square in South Boston.
WSLS
Man to serve 8 years for DUI crash that left Bedford County couple and their newborn baby hurt
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man will serve 8 years in prison in connection to a DUI crash that left a Bedford County couple and their newborn baby hurt. The incident happened back in November 2021 on Route 122 just north of Joppa Mill Road. In the crash, Nathan...
altavistajournal.com
Appalachian Power issues warning about water levels downstream of Leesville Dam
Appalachian Power wants boaters, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users downstream of Leesville and Claytor dams to know that water levels on the New and Roanoke/ Staunton Rivers could rise rapidly starting Wednesday, Aug. 3, and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The National Weather Service is calling for high...
wallstreetwindow.com
How This Spot In The Wal-Mart Parking Lot Became Ground Zero In A Rabies Crisis In Danville, VA – Mike Swanson
There is now a rabies crisis in Danville, Virginia and it looks like it is going to last for three weeks. It began in this spot in the Wal-Mart parking lot when a rabid fox bit two people. People had been feeding wild feral cats, which multiplied into a colony and attracted other animals and predators that spread rabies. Now people that live near the Wal-Mart are being instructed to keep their pets indoors while the authorities carry out a trapping operation, which is expected to take three weeks.
