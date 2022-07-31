Where To Watch Ric Flair’s Last Match: Time, Card, Live Stream Info

Live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Tennessee, the legendary career of “The Nature Boy” comes to an end (again) as Ric Flair wrestles his final match.

Available to purchase on FITE, Ric Flair’s Last Match will be headlined by the legendary 73-year-old grappler teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (who’s also serving as a special guest referee at SummerSlam). The card also includes an Impact World Championship bout between Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu, the Briscoes battling the Von Erichs, and a Bunkhouse Battle Royale featuring Bully Ray, James Storm, Adam Priest, Big Damo, and many more.

From start time to live stream information, here’s how to watch Ric Flair’s Last Match on FITE.

WHAT TIME DOES RIC FLAIR’S LAST MATCH START?

Ric Flair’s Last Match begins tonight (July 31) at 7:00 p.m. ET. The preshow, which you can stream for free on FITE, starts at 6:05 p.m. ET.

WHERE TO WATCH RIC FLAIR’S LAST MATCH ONLINE:

You can purchase Ric Flair’s Last Match on FITE for $34.99. If you purchase through FITE, you can stream the event on your Smart TV, Roku, Chromecast, Apple/Amazon devices, the FITE app, and more. FITE also offers unlimited replays and the ability to rewind during the live broadcast. Additional streaming info can be found on the FITE website.

The event is also available to purchase through PPV.com, Dish, and various cable providers.

Photo: WWE/Getty Images

RIC FLAIR’S LAST MATCH CARD: