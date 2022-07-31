Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

Read on www.kktv.com
UCCS campus to remain closed Friday after FBI determines no threats in Denver area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The University of Colorado Colorado Springs has closed their campus around 11 a.m. Friday due to what they call an “unsubstantiated threat in the Denver, Colorado area. Officials say the threat was made to the Auraria campus in Denver and closed out of an abundance of caution.
One dead, one rescued after party gets off-route on extreme Colorado fourteener climb
According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a fatal accident occurred on the infamous Crestones Traverse on August 3 in Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range. Two Denver-area climbers were at approximately 13,800 feet of elevation on the 'class five' route that connects Crestone Peak to Crestone Needle when they got off-route. One of the climbers took a fatal fall and the other climber down-climbed to reach him. Upon reaching him, the surviving climber was unable to safely move up or down from her position.
Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado
Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
A native bug is flattening Colorado's wheat fields. Farmers are trying to keep ahead of it
One glance around the Northrup dining room will clue you in to the family business. A bouquet of dried wheat stems sits at the center of the table. Even the china dinnerware set on display in the built-in hutch is embellished with a gold-plated wheat pattern. It’s a family heirloom that goes back generations.
Missing Colorado Woman’s Remains Found, But How She Died Is A Mystery
The unsolved death of a Colorado woman is weighing heavy on the minds of law enforcement and her family. According to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered in Clear Creek have been confirmed to belong to Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro (age 38), who went missing in early February 2022.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
Man struck, killed by driver near Fort Collins
A 31-year-old pedestrian died Saturday evening near Fort Collins after he was struck by a teen driver.
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Drought, irrigation expected to drain 2 Colorado reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
Apartment building fire in Greeley sends up massive plume of smoke
Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.
Another monsoon surge could impact your weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team says a monsoon surge will arrive in Colorado this weekend.
Storms trigger flash flood warnings in Larimer County
A flash flood warning is in effect for southern and central Larimer County, and crews are monitoring rising water along some roads.
Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?
Did you know that, according to the City of Loveland, "Downtown" runs from where Taco John's is to the north, south to where Barnes Softball Complex is? That's a pretty big stretch of highway. Should there be a gas station?. I grew up in Loveland, and currently live in Downtown...
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
Multiple nearby Boulder County roads affected by IronMan Bike Race
EDITOR’S NOTES: The closest this will come to Lyons will be the Highway 36 and 66 intersection. But it affects all the roads to and between Longmont and Boulder and Lyons. For an interactive map, go HERE. ============================. The Ironman Boulder 70.3 will return to Boulder County on Saturday,...
Here’s where people have been going when they can’t afford Denver anymore (or just want out)
At his final State of the City address last month, Mayor Michael Hancock described to Denverites a city recovering from a pandemic recession, one moving towards a just future when residents are not displaced by an unaffordable market and can live without worrying about safety. That he touched on those...
Residents in Westminster mobile home park block entrance to prevent towing
Neighbors in a Westminster mobile home park are so desperate to protect their vehicles from being towed, they are forming a blockade at night to keep tow trucks out of their community.
Gov Polis Says TABOR checks are Coming Soon to Coloradans
If you paid taxes in Colorado for 2021 you have a $750 check coming to you in the mail.
Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who has information on the death of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro to contact them. Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner’s Candle area of Clear Creek County on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow. The area is south of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. Authorities responded to the area and found her vehicle, but at that time Tafoya-Deltoro wasn’t nearby. Her remains were eventually found on June 4, authorities didn’t elaborate on how far she was from the vehicle.
