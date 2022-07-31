ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten football Class of 2023 rankings at beginning of August

By Kevin McGuire
 3 days ago

The start of a new college football season is approaching rapidly, with Big Ten football helping to kick off the 2022 college football season at the end of this month. With the new season coming up, the recruiting class for 2023 is continuing to be put into place and the recruiting rankings are beginning to solidify.

As has been the case during the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle, Ohio State and Penn State have been leading the way among Big Ten schools, with both locking in potential top 10 classes. Ohio State is flirting with having the top-ranked recruiting class in 2023 as well, while Penn State is looking to sign back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes for the first time in program history in the recruiting coverage era.

Here is a look at the updated 247Sports composite team rankings of Big Ten teams, with each school’s national recruiting ranking highlighted along with the number of total recruits, five-star commits, and four-star commits. We also noted the change from our last monthly update of the national and Big Ten recruiting rankings. For now, we will keep USC and UCLA out of these updates as they will not be joining until 2024. We will begin including the Trojans and Bruins (and any other school that may be joining the Big Ten) when we begin breaking down the Class of 2024 rankings.

Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSAXX_0gzhmzg600 Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 2 (no change) Big Ten ranking: 1 (no change) Total commits: 19 Five-star commits: 1
Four-star commits: 16

For more Ohio State coverage, visit Buckeyes Wire .

Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fs4Js_0gzhmzg600 AP Photo/Barry Reeger

National ranking: 8 (down 3) Big Ten ranking: 2 (no change)
Total commits: 18 Five-star commits: 1 Four-star commits: 13

For more Penn State coverage, visit Nittany Lions Wire .

Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32T4rz_0gzhmzg600 Syndication: Journal Sentinel

National ranking: 20 (down 7) Big Ten ranking: 3 (no change) Total commits: 20 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 3

Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IBFs_0gzhmzg600 Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 21 (down 4) Big Ten ranking: 4 (no change) Total commits: 17 Five-star commits: 1 Four-star commits: 2

For more Iowa coverage, visit Hawkeyes Wire .

Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvGsM_0gzhmzg600 Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 25 (up 9) Big Ten ranking: 5 (up 3) Total commits: 12 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 9

For more Michigan State coverage, visit Spartans Wire .

Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnhRz_0gzhmzg600 Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 29 (down 10) Big Ten ranking: 6 (down 1) Total commits: 18 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 1

Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R28iV_0gzhmzg600 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 32 (down 12) Big Ten ranking: 7 (down 1) Total commits: 18 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 1

Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOPHM_0gzhmzg600 Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 33 (up 16) Big Ten ranking: 8 (up 5) Total commits: 12 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 5

For more Michigan coverage, visit Wolverines Wire .

Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urXmp_0gzhmzg600 Syndication: PackersNews

National ranking: 37 (up 1) Big Ten ranking: 9 (up 1) Total commits: 13 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 2

For more Nebraska coverage, visit Cornhuskers Wire .

Rutgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CzDh_0gzhmzg600 Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 39 (down 7) Big Ten ranking: 10 (down 3) Total commits: 16 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 0

For more Rutgers coverage, visit Rutgers Wire .

Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgFMf_0gzhmzg600 AP Photo/Julio Cortez

National ranking: 43 (up 2) Big Ten ranking: 11 (up 1) Total commits: 18 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 0

Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5t19_0gzhmzg600 Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 47 (down 10) Big Ten ranking: 12 (down 3) Total commits: 13 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 0

For more Wisconsin coverage, visit Badgers Wire .

Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMUNQ_0gzhmzg600 Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 54 (down 14) Big Ten ranking: 13 (down 2) Total commits: 14 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 1

Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I61EG_0gzhmzg600 Syndication: Journal-Courier

National ranking: 78 (down 11) Big Ten ranking: 14 (no change) Total commits: 7 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 0

