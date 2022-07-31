ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

How Twitter reacted to England beating Germany in Euro 2022 final

By Jamie Spencer
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches

Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans jump for joy as England’s Lionesses’ win Euros finalAlex Scott says it would be ‘tragic’ to take steps back after England’s Euro 2022 winIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs Spain
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'

LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
MLS
90min

Liga MX & MLS come together for two Leagues Cup showcase matches

Liga MX and Major League Soccer are going head to head as Chivas de Guadalajara confronts LA Galaxy and LAFC takes on Club America at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The two exhibition matches serve to promote the Leagues Cup, an annual month-long tournament featuring all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX coming in 2023. Though the competition is separate from the Concacaf Champions League, the winner of the tournament earns automatic qualification to the CCL round of 16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Games-Thompson-Herah and Omanyala take 100 metre golds

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Elaine Thompson-Herah, the only one of Jamaica's "Big Three" women to show up at the Commonwealth Games, was rewarded with the 100 metres gold medal on Wednesday, while Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala powered to the men's title.
WORLD
90min

Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire

Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
CHICAGO, IL
90min

90min

760
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy