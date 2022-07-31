Back to School Breakfast ideas to boost energy

SAN ANGELO – The official opening day for San Angelo's newest deli and sandwich shop is set for later this week. According to management, on Thursday, Aug. 4, Jason's Deli will open to the public. Prior to the opening date the restaurant held a soft opening and ribbon cutting that was hosted by the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce. San Angelo LIVE! first reported that Jason's Deli was coming to San Angelo in Jun. 2021. Now after a short year later the business is ready for operation. This is not the only business in the newly constructed shopping center. There is also a boutique named…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO