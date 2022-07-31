ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore man sentenced for role in fraud schemes totaling over $1.2 million

By Hugh Garbrick
WTOP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wtop.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Cars
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Search And Seizure#Justice Department#Doj#Cov
WJLA

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes

Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Amazon driver carjacked, run over in Baltimore; Squeegee worker fatally shot

An Amazon driver was carjacked and run over by her own vehicle on Saturday in the Wyman Park neighborhood near Johns Hopkins University. Officials say the driver -- Chelsea Nicolette, a single mother of three -- was delivering packages early when a carjacker took her car, realized the car fob was not in the ignition and returned to the scene and ran over the woman.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTOP

Police investigating shooting between 2 roommates in Howard Co.

Police are investigating a shooting between two roommates that occurred on Tuesday night in Columbia, Maryland. They said they were called to the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace, near Snowden River Parkway, shortly before 8 p.m. about a report of a man who shot his roommate. Police said they...
COLUMBIA, MD
Bay Net

17-Year-Old Flown Out After Annapolis Shooting; Suspects Not Located

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Court for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 17 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was later airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy