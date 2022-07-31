NFL Transactions for July 31, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
3-Star Arizona State football player arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Texas | No longer on the roster
Jaydon Williams, a three-start linebacker no longer with the Arizona State football team was taken into custody by Arizona State police while attempting to board an airplane back to Texas. The warrant out for Williams was for an aggravated assault charge relating to a domestic violence incident. Williams allegedly assaulted...
Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice
Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best
In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
ESPN
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
Will Camryn Bynum Earn a Starting Job for the Vikings This Year?
Former Cal defensive back is competing against a first-round draft pick for that spot
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
NBC Sports
When does the 2022 NFL season start?
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. However, before...
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
NFL Appeals Watson Suspension to Seek Tougher Punishment
Click here to read the full article. The NFL announced on Wednesday it has appealed Monday’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games. Retired federal Judge Sue Robinson, serving as a neutral disciplinary officer, rendered the decision. The league does not challenge factual findings. In a statement released on Wednesday, the NFL notes “the factual findings of the Disciplinary Officer are binding and may not be appealed.” However, the league finds the suspension length insufficient. It has contended that Watson should be suspended at least one year plus an indefinite period thereafter. Although the appeal will go to...
Giants Rookie Has Suffered Broken Collarbone Injury
A New York Giants rookie has suffered a noteworthy injury shortly into training camp. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, safety Dane Belton is out with a broken collarbone. While he'll miss time this summer, the Giants believe there's still a chance he's ready to start the season. Belton broke out during...
Yardbarker
Zero Jets on PFF Top 50 (For Now)
The final tally totals zero Jets on the PFF Top 50, which is shocking to no one. The Jets have been in the early stages of their rebuild for the past couple of seasons, and their roster is very inexperienced. However, while the Jets are hardly alone in their lack of elite players, they may be on track to have a few soon. So who can we expect to be on PFF’s list, and when can we expect them to make the leap?
Seahawks 2022 training camp: 8 takeaways from Tuesday's practice
Another training camp practice is in the books for the Seahawks. This was the fifth on their schedule, leaving six more before their first preseason game of the year. Here are some takeaways from the beat reporters who were at today’s practice. 1. The pads go on. After several...
thecomeback.com
Prime trade candidate hurt in Monday’s start
There’s never a good time for a player to suffer an injury. But on Monday, Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal got hurt at the absolute worst time. With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, fans are on high alert for potential trades. So, when a player on a non-contending team is removed from the game at a seemingly random time, speculation abounds. Is that guy on the move? That was the case with Skubal in Monday’s start against the Minnesota Twins. As it turns out, though, he was not pulled because of a trade. In fact, he was pulled for something that could prevent a trade.
