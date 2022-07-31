WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home

www.wymt.com
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Eastern Kentuckians always stick together. We always have. It’s like one family in this area,” said Earl Moore, a Knott County native. Moore got a phone call from his mother around 3 a.m. Thursday when flooding began hitting Eastern Kentucky. “She was...
Kentucky Flooding: Teen, Dog Make Harrowing Escape To Roof, Wait 5 Hours For Help
Chloe Adams had a choice: Swim through raging floodwaters or drown in her own home. Then Chloe, 17, spent five hours sitting on a roof surrounded by water as unfathomable flooding ripped through Whitesburg, Kentucky, Thursday. Her dog Sandy was in her arms. Chloe was desperately trying to save both...
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
‘We just sat...in tears’: Residents recall harrowing moments during Eastern Kentucky floods
JACKSON, Ky. (WLKY/WYMT) - Jimmy Campbell had just waded through chest-deep water to rescue his dog. He tried to drive out the no-outlet road leading to his home, but the mud and floodwaters were too much. CBS affiliate WLKY reports he climbed up onto nearby railroad tracks, sat in the...
‘He saved my life’: Knott Co. native reflects on devastating flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - “He saved my life,” said Margaret Sester about her brother, Ted Slone. Sester said when she saw the waters begin to rise around her home, she woke her brother up. ”She didn’t want to get out. She was scared,” said Slone. “I pulled her...
Search for the missing continues along Troublesome Creek
At least 37 deaths from the Kentucky flooding have been confirmed so far. Seven deaths have been confirmed in Breathitt County.
‘It’s gutting:’ Robinson Elementary in Perry Co. severely damaged by flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traveling KY 476 in Perry County is not easy at times, especially after the creek that runs through the area turned into a rolling rampage last week. Officers with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife have navigated the area to check on people and deliver simple items...
‘They looked like angels’: Woman recounts being rescued from home
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – Countless people have lost everything in the floods and it’s left people heartbroken and in shock. An 86-year-old woman in Letcher County says she thought she was going to die. Around 2:30 Thursday morning, Emma Amburgey says she woke up to a phone call...
Breathitt Co. homeowners see inside home for the first time since devastating flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in eastern Kentucky are seeing their homes for the first time since flooding hit, and we’re getting a better idea of the damage done. Clarence Reynolds and his wife stand in what’s left of their home on Court Street. “Your hearts broke...
Island Creek in Clay County, Kentucky overflows Its Banks / From "Lamb to Lion" WHY?
MANCHESTER, KY (August 2, 2022) - As communities in Clay County begin with the recovery phase following the tragic flooding events of this past week, ClayCoNews Publisher, Ron Curry reached out to a family on U.S. 421 North in the Island Creek community for a statement and permission to video the personal devastation they experienced as the result of a sudden high water event at their location. They agreed but specifically said: "We do not want our own property losses to detract from the losses of others or the unfortunate and ultimate loss of human life."
Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors. Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
One Knott County flood victim identified
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood victim in Knott County was identified. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 50-year-old Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone was killed during Thursday morning’s flood. Her daughter, Misty Franklin, said Slone went out in the floodwater to check on an elderly friend. Slone...
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
Samaritan’s Purse helping Breathitt Co. flood victims, in need of volunteers
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many volunteers and organizations are throughout eastern Kentucky right now, helping the hundreds if not thousands of people in need there. One of those organizations is Samaritan’s Purse, which arrived in Breathitt County Monday night. Their relief efforts started Tuesday morning. Samaritan’s Purse is...
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding
Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
Hazard ARH offers tetanus and Hepatitis A shots to those who dealt with flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For those of you that have been in the flood waters or even in the mud left behind, medical professionals are reminding everyone how important it is to be up to date on your tetanus shot. Hazard ARH set up at Roy G. Eversole Elementary on...
Kentucky Humane Society in need after intake of animals from flood-ravaged Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Humane Society is in desperate need of supplies after taking in over 100 animals from flood-ravaged areas in Eastern Kentucky. Most of the animals were in the shelter before the flooding. They were transported out to make room for animals that were lost of injured in the July 26 storms.
Shelter open for displaced flood victims in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers were at East Perry Elementary School collecting, sorting and delivering donations after the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky. “Some people don’t even have shoes on their feet. They just have the clothes they walked on, or swam across in, however they got...
