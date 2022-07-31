Sixers star Tyrese Maxey supports Philly boxer Danny Garcia at fight in Brooklyn

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With training camp in the NBA still a ways away, many players are resting before ramping up preparations for the 2022-23 season grind.

Young Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey was in Brooklyn at a boxing match on Saturday night showing support for Philadelphia native Danny Garcia. The match was at Barclays Center and Garcia won in a majority decision Saturday against Jose Benavidez Jr.

Maxey showed some support for Garcia in the locker room while Garcia was in the middle of his media availability. It was good to see Philadelphia athletes supporting each other in their fields of play.

Maxey and the Sixers look to get back after it in the 2022-23 season; they expect to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Maxey, James Harden, and Joel Embiid look to continue to improve their chemistry and get back after it after a conference semifinals elimination by the Miami Heat.