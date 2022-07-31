Katherine Brooks

www.villages-news.com
Shaun Michael Farkus
Shaun Michael Farkus, 43, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born December 4, 1978 in Leesburg, FL to William David and Deborah Lynn (nee Gay) Farkus. Shaun worked in the family business, Wildwood Truck Wash for 30 years. He enjoyed his time off with his wife and two children. He loved cooking or grilling. He especially enjoyed sharing his time with family and friends at the hunting camp in Georgia. Shaun lived in the moment and when asked if he was up for an adventure his response was usually…”Hell Yeah!”.
Raymond J. Ashton
Raymond J. Ashton 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 30, 2022. Ray was born in Rochester, NY on April 30, 1937. He graduated from The University of Rochester with his mechanical engineering degree and worked at Xerox for 33 years. Raymond is preceded in death by his...
Sonia Komarnitzky
Sonia Komarnitzky, 49, of Wildwood, FL, passed away at UF Health Leesburg, with her best friend, Paul by her side, on July 20, 2022. Sonia was a Florida native, born in Plant City, FL on November 21, 1972. Sonia was of the Christian Faith; she enjoyed cooking, fishing, and reading...
William D. Walter
William (Bill) D. Walter was called Home to the Lord on July 14, 2022, at the age of 85, following an extended illness. His loving wife of 32 years was by his side at their home in The Villages, FL at the time of his passing. Bill was born in...
Driver with vodka and beer nabbed on DUI in Mustang with Alabama plates
A driver with vodka and beer was nabbed on a drunk driving charge in a Ford Mustang with Alabama license plates in Lady Lake. Lacretia Yevette Wright, 41, of Jacksonville, was traveling shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the dark-colored Mustang in the area of Fennel Boulevard and County Road 25 when she seemed to be lost, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared she had been drinking and the deputy noted in the report that she had a can of pepper spray in a wrist holder, strapped to her wrist.
God bless the Morse family
I recently overheard an individual grumbling about the Morse family and their success with The Villages. I have known the Morse family since I lived up north. I watched them struggle when they worked, VERY HARD, as a family and a team, with much adversity, and didn’t have any immediate wealth to help. They never gave up. The more issues that arose, the harder they ALL worked, kids too, even after school. The survivors of the Morse family, ALL have this same work ethic that they were taught. They have gone through rough times in Florida as well and keep going. They have worked hard and have earned and deserve everything that They are in charge of.
Zenaida Quitco Tana
Zenaida Quitco Tana, 78, of The Villages Florida, passed away on July 23, 2002, at Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Zeny was born on September 24, 1943, to Maria Santos and Benjamin Quitco in Navotas, Philippines. Zeny studied medicine at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine. She graduated with...
William Arthur Hammond Jr.
William “Bill” Arthur Hammond Jr., 89, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 28, 2022. Bill was born in Miami, FL to the late William Hammond Sr. and Elizabeth (Helton) Hammond on November 4, 1932. After graduating high school in 1950, Bill immediately...
New Yorker arrested on DUI charge claims he was at hospital visiting wife and daughter with COVID-19
A New Yorker who was arrested on a drunk driving charge claimed he had been at a hospital visiting his wife and daughter with COVID-19. A Lake County EMS crew found 36-year-old Charlie James Bowens of Lady Lake, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Friday in Eustis. They knocked on the window of his vehicle to try to ascertain if he was having a medical problem, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. Bowens said he had recently moved to Florida from New York and had not obtained a Florida driver’s license. He also admitted he did not have a valid New York license either. He claimed he had been at the hospital visiting his wife and daughter who have COVID-19.
Response to Kevin Thompson
Michigan, Californians and New Yorkers are only a problem to Florida, in general, not just The Villages, if they come here as democrats. They leave the states they ruined by voting in Democrats and come here and vote Democrat, not realizing they are the problem. We want Florida RED! Btw, I would add NJ and PA, also.
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
Brent Addison
Major (Ret.) Leonard Brent Addison entered into eternal life and found peace on July 26, 2022. Brent served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years as a fighter pilot flying the F4, proudly serving and protecting our country. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lisa; son,...
Alabama man arrested after attack on woman at Microtel sends her to hospital
An Alabama man was arrested after an attack on a woman at the Microtel Inn & Suites sent a woman to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Lady Lake police responded to the hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible domestic battery. When police arrived at Room 325, they knocked on the door, but did not get a response. A woman eventually answered the door, but would not open it. She claimed she was, “OK,” according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she eventually stepped outside the door, she was immediately followed by 27-year-old Reginald Jackson of Montgomery, Ala.
Roseate Spoonbill Posing Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
A Roseate spoonbill posed for a photo behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Person of Interest: Brian Bulthuis
Clermont’s new city manager breaks from retirement to live, work, play, and make a difference in Lake’s largest town. Family includes dad Ronald Bulthuis, brothers Scott and Doug Bulthuis, and son Brandon Bulthuis. Holds bachelor’s in business administration and master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University...
Viral video: Florida woman stops deputies attempting to serve eviction at wrong home
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice — and it turned out, the deputies were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two...
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
Florida Attorney General Moody highlights seven summer scams to avoid
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is continuing the Summer Scams Series and is highlighting scams that can happen during the summer months as consumers travel, move and undertake home-improvement projects. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “We are near the midway point of the...
'This is ridiculous': 23-year-old woman celebrating her birthday in downtown Orlando among 7 shot
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was just around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday in downtown Orlando when Jaimy, who asked us not to use her last name for her safety, heard a string of gunshots. “Boom! Boom! Boom!” she said. “I only heard three or four before I started to run.”
