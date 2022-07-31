Katherine Brooks

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Shaun Michael Farkus

Shaun Michael Farkus, 43, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born December 4, 1978 in Leesburg, FL to William David and Deborah Lynn (nee Gay) Farkus. Shaun worked in the family business, Wildwood Truck Wash for 30 years. He enjoyed his time off with his wife and two children. He loved cooking or grilling. He especially enjoyed sharing his time with family and friends at the hunting camp in Georgia. Shaun lived in the moment and when asked if he was up for an adventure his response was usually…”Hell Yeah!”.
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Raymond J. Ashton

Raymond J. Ashton 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 30, 2022. Ray was born in Rochester, NY on April 30, 1937. He graduated from The University of Rochester with his mechanical engineering degree and worked at Xerox for 33 years. Raymond is preceded in death by his...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Sonia Komarnitzky

Sonia Komarnitzky, 49, of Wildwood, FL, passed away at UF Health Leesburg, with her best friend, Paul by her side, on July 20, 2022. Sonia was a Florida native, born in Plant City, FL on November 21, 1972. Sonia was of the Christian Faith; she enjoyed cooking, fishing, and reading...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

William D. Walter

William (Bill) D. Walter was called Home to the Lord on July 14, 2022, at the age of 85, following an extended illness. His loving wife of 32 years was by his side at their home in The Villages, FL at the time of his passing. Bill was born in...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Lady Lake, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
Lady Lake, FL
Obituaries
villages-news.com

Driver with vodka and beer nabbed on DUI in Mustang with Alabama plates

A driver with vodka and beer was nabbed on a drunk driving charge in a Ford Mustang with Alabama license plates in Lady Lake. Lacretia Yevette Wright, 41, of Jacksonville, was traveling shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the dark-colored Mustang in the area of Fennel Boulevard and County Road 25 when she seemed to be lost, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared she had been drinking and the deputy noted in the report that she had a can of pepper spray in a wrist holder, strapped to her wrist.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

God bless the Morse family

I recently overheard an individual grumbling about the Morse family and their success with The Villages. I have known the Morse family since I lived up north. I watched them struggle when they worked, VERY HARD, as a family and a team, with much adversity, and didn’t have any immediate wealth to help. They never gave up. The more issues that arose, the harder they ALL worked, kids too, even after school. The survivors of the Morse family, ALL have this same work ethic that they were taught. They have gone through rough times in Florida as well and keep going. They have worked hard and have earned and deserve everything that They are in charge of.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Zenaida Quitco Tana

Zenaida Quitco Tana, 78, of The Villages Florida, passed away on July 23, 2002, at Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Zeny was born on September 24, 1943, to Maria Santos and Benjamin Quitco in Navotas, Philippines. Zeny studied medicine at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine. She graduated with...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

William Arthur Hammond Jr.

William “Bill” Arthur Hammond Jr., 89, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 28, 2022. Bill was born in Miami, FL to the late William Hammond Sr. and Elizabeth (Helton) Hammond on November 4, 1932. After graduating high school in 1950, Bill immediately...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Brooks
villages-news.com

New Yorker arrested on DUI charge claims he was at hospital visiting wife and daughter with COVID-19

A New Yorker who was arrested on a drunk driving charge claimed he had been at a hospital visiting his wife and daughter with COVID-19. A Lake County EMS crew found 36-year-old Charlie James Bowens of Lady Lake, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Friday in Eustis. They knocked on the window of his vehicle to try to ascertain if he was having a medical problem, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. Bowens said he had recently moved to Florida from New York and had not obtained a Florida driver’s license. He also admitted he did not have a valid New York license either. He claimed he had been at the hospital visiting his wife and daughter who have COVID-19.
EUSTIS, FL
villages-news.com

Response to Kevin Thompson

Michigan, Californians and New Yorkers are only a problem to Florida, in general, not just The Villages, if they come here as democrats. They leave the states they ruined by voting in Democrats and come here and vote Democrat, not realizing they are the problem. We want Florida RED! Btw, I would add NJ and PA, also.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

COVID continues to saturate Florida

COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Baptist Church#Rubatex
villages-news.com

Brent Addison

Major (Ret.) Leonard Brent Addison entered into eternal life and found peace on July 26, 2022. Brent served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years as a fighter pilot flying the F4, proudly serving and protecting our country. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lisa; son,...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Alabama man arrested after attack on woman at Microtel sends her to hospital

An Alabama man was arrested after an attack on a woman at the Microtel Inn & Suites sent a woman to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Lady Lake police responded to the hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible domestic battery. When police arrived at Room 325, they knocked on the door, but did not get a response. A woman eventually answered the door, but would not open it. She claimed she was, “OK,” according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she eventually stepped outside the door, she was immediately followed by 27-year-old Reginald Jackson of Montgomery, Ala.
LADY LAKE, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Person of Interest: Brian Bulthuis

Clermont’s new city manager breaks from retirement to live, work, play, and make a difference in Lake’s largest town. Family includes dad Ronald Bulthuis, brothers Scott and Doug Bulthuis, and son Brandon Bulthuis. Holds bachelor’s in business administration and master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University...
CLERMONT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy