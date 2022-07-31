In Depth: COVID therapies and transplants

Gene therapies aim to cure severe, barely treatable monogentic diseases caused by a defect in a single gene. Medical hopes are correspondingly high. Some gene therapies have already been approved in Europe—for example, for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a congenital neuromuscular disease with severe muscle weakness and atrophy. With the help of so-called viral vectors, therapeutic genes are transported directly into the cell. The best-known representatives of these vectors, colloquially known as gene taxis, are the so-called adeno-associated viruses (AAV). However, as they are naturally accustomed to doing so, they also target other tissues in addition to the actual target. In addition, they can be recognized as foreign by the immune system and be destroyed. Two research teams at the Hannover Medical School (MHH) have developed AAV variants that target heart muscle cells and can thus be used for the precise treatment of heart diseases. The results have now been published in the journal Molecular Therapy.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO