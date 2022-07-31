In Depth: COVID therapies and transplants

www.foxla.com
66-year-old HIV patient of 31 years cured with stem cell transplant
Living with HIV for 31 years, 66-year-old developed AML -- a type of blood cancer. In 2019, he received stem cell transplant from a volunteer donor with a rare genetic mutation. He has been HIV-free for 17 months now, without retroviral drugs. A 66-year-old who was infected with the human...
Axcella long COVID treatment helps some patients in small trial
CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - One of the first trials aimed at tackling long COVID helped some patients recover from lingering physical and mental fatigue, although the drug developed by Axcella Health Inc (AXLA.O) failed on the small study's main goal of restoring the normal function of mitochondria - the energy factories of cells.
cgtlive.com
COVID-19 Cell Therapy Trial Dosing Complete With Good Safety Profile
Elderly or high-risk patients with COVID-19 received 1 of 4 escalating dose levels. Tevogen Bio has completed enrollment in its phase 1 clinical trial evaluating allogeneic cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocyte cells in elderly or high-risk patients with COVID-19. Thus far, no dose-limiting toxicities or signficant treatment-related adverse events have been...
MedicalXpress
New viral vectors for targeted gene therapy of heart muscle cells
Gene therapies aim to cure severe, barely treatable monogentic diseases caused by a defect in a single gene. Medical hopes are correspondingly high. Some gene therapies have already been approved in Europe—for example, for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a congenital neuromuscular disease with severe muscle weakness and atrophy. With the help of so-called viral vectors, therapeutic genes are transported directly into the cell. The best-known representatives of these vectors, colloquially known as gene taxis, are the so-called adeno-associated viruses (AAV). However, as they are naturally accustomed to doing so, they also target other tissues in addition to the actual target. In addition, they can be recognized as foreign by the immune system and be destroyed. Two research teams at the Hannover Medical School (MHH) have developed AAV variants that target heart muscle cells and can thus be used for the precise treatment of heart diseases. The results have now been published in the journal Molecular Therapy.
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: If you aren't up-to-date on Covid vaccines and boosters, you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
If you aren't up-to-date on your Covid vaccines or booster shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those doses now, or prepare for a harsh Covid fall and winter. "If they don't get vaccinated or they don't get boosted, they're going to get into trouble," Fauci,...
Medical News Today
Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells
Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
Breakthrough In Insulin Regeneration Could Lead To Better Diabetes Treatments
A breakthrough in insulin regeneration could lead to new therapies for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Published in the Nature journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy, the researchers behind the study were able to effectively reactivate the pancreas stem cells of type 1 diabetic donors to become insulin-expressing and resemble beta-like cells. This was achieved through a drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but not currently licensed to treat diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
verywellhealth.com
End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
End-stage renal disease—ESRD—is also known as kidney failure. It is often caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is stage 5—or the final stage—of CKD, which is when the kidneys stop functioning. ESRD is when 85% to 90% of kidney function is gone. The kidneys help...
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
EverydayHealth.com
The Link Between EPI and Pancreatic Cancer
There are a few important ways in which pancreatic cancer and EPI are linked:. The conditions share a common risk factor: chronic pancreatitis. “Some studies suggest that people with chronic pancreatitis are at increased risk for pancreatic cancer,” says David Bernstein, MD, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist and the chief of the department of hepatology at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York. Chronic pancreatitis, which is the long-term inflammation of the pancreas that results in permanent damage, can also lead to EPI. And, when the condition results from chronic pancreatitis, it tends to be severe.
New Stem Cell Research Could Cure Baldness, Scientists Say
The study has discovered that a protein known as TGF-beta can turn on or off hair stem cells, making them grow or die.
Medical News Today
HIV: Fourth, and oldest patient yet enters remission after cell transplant
Researchers announced on July 27, 2022, that a man has gone into long-term remission of HIV and leukemia after receiving stem cells from a donor with a rare genetic mutation. Of the four people globally who have achieved HIV remission through these transplants, this patient is the oldest and had lived with HIV the longest.
scitechdaily.com
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
MedicalXpress
Combining ultrasound and bubbles helps medicines reach the brain
Luckily, the brain has a filter that protects it and the rest of the central nervous system from foreign elements like pathogens that can damage the tissue. We call this filter the blood-brain barrier. It consists of proteins that bind the cells in the blood vessel wall, forming an effective physical barrier that is normally absolutely vital.
Medical News Today
What is TCHP chemotherapy and what does it involve?
TCHP is a type of combination chemotherapy that treats early-stage breast cancer. It consists of four medications that doctors administer intravenously. These drugs help to kill or slow the growth of cancer. However, they may also cause side effects such as nausea, fatigue, and hair loss. Chemotherapy is a cancer...
Medical News Today
What are acute exacerbations of COPD?
People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
This Is How Genetics Influences Your Likelihood To Have A Brain Aneurysm
If you have a family history of brain aneurysms, you may be more likely to experience an aneurysm that ruptures at an earlier age.
MedicalXpress
New vaccine formulation protects newborn mice against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the leading global cause of death in children under age 5 and lacks an effective vaccine. In a study from the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital, a new vaccine formulation protected newborn mice against infection and evoked strong responses in immune cells from human newborns in the laboratory. Results were reported August 2 in Nature Communications.
scitechdaily.com
A Natural Compound That Can Help Cure Leukemia
New research changes a natural substance such that it may be used as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. Natural substances often have therapeutic promise, but their utility in the treatment of illnesses is limited by their toxicity or undesirable side effects. Recent research led by Gonçalo Bernardes, group...
