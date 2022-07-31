ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Drought update: How dry is NJ now, and how concerned should you be?

By Dan Zarrow
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nj1015.com

Comments / 9

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ drought 101: The truth about 3 dry weather impacts

Over the past few weeks, it has become more and more apparent that New Jersey's extended stretch of unusually dry weather is starting to take its toll. Earlier this week, I ran through all the latest numbers in a special drought update. As of this writing, 12% of New Jersey is officially classified in "Moderate Drought," with an additional 57% of the state's area designated as "Abnormally Dry".
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortages#Deeper And Deeper#Nj
New Jersey 101.5

Why are so many whales visiting the New Jersey shoreline?

Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
New Jersey 101.5

Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler

An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
GAMBLING
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy